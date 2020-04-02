Although the majority of deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in older adults, the World Health Organization asked young people not to trust

AP –

More than 95% of those killed by coronavirus in Europe He was over 60, although young people should not be trusted, the head of the European office of the World Health Organization warned Thursday.

Age, said Dr. Hans Kluge, is not the only risk factor for suffering a serious case of the disease that has put billions of people in isolation and disrupted the world economy.

“The very idea that COVID-19 only affects older people is in fact wrong,” he told an internet news conference from Copenhagen. “Young people are not invincible.”

Those statements echoed similar comments by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Between 10 and 15% of patients under 50 develop moderate or severe symptoms, said the United Nations health agency.

“Serious cases of the disease have been seen in teens or twentysomethings, many of whom needed intensive care and some unfortunately died,” said Kluge.

Recent statistics indicated that 30,098 people died in Europe, the majority in Italy, France and Spain.

“We know that 95% of those deaths occurred in those over 60 years old,” he said, indicating that more than half of the deceased were over 80 years old.

More than 80% of the deceased had at least one other chronic health problem, such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension or diabetes, Kluge added.

“On a positive note, there are reports of people over a hundred years old who were admitted to the hospital by COVID-19 and have fully recovered,” he said.