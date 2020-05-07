It is the first turtle skull fossil found at the La Buitrera paleontological site in Argentine Patagonia.

The remains of the turtle skull dazzled scientists for the quality of the preservation of the skull, which is among the best preserved in the world, reported the National University of La Matanza (UNLaM).

This new species joins the various discoveries in this same area.

The discovery of the nearly complete turtle skull was made in 2015 by a paleontologist who found it unexpectedly while walking through the Turtle Canyon, a space within the prominent paleontological site of La Buitrera, a fossil-bearing town located near Cerro Policia, in the northwest of Río Negro, about 1,300 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

“Since then, a process of preparation, study and detail of the material found has been carried out and the discovery was recently published in the scientific journal, Journal of Systematic Paleontology.«Said to the doctor in biological sciences Ignacio Maniel to Sputnik, main author of the academic work.

On the other hand, Maniel, researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet) of the Institute for Evolution, Historical Ecology and Environment (Idevea), He said the new species was named Prochelidella buitreraensis, referring to where it was found.

Prochelidella is an extinct genus of freshwater turtles, from the Cretaceous period of Patagonia.

Its existence dates back to approximately 95 million years ago.

They have the characteristic of being small, 25 to 30 centimeters long and with a particular morphology in the shell that makes them distinctive.

They find the oldest scorpion fossil in the arachnid lineage

Maniel described that finding a turtle with a skull is an extraordinary find because, in general, the heads are washed away by the water after decomposition.

The remains of the shell, the vertebrae and the extremities that are next to the skull allowed us to determine that it is this very typical genus that inhabited the southernmost region of the American continent in a range of approximately 110 and 90 million years.

Since the La Buitrera site began to be studied in 1999, other specimens of these turtles have been found, but this is the first with a head, which is also especially well preserved despite the passage of millennia.

Chelids, or freshwater turtles, do not have many cranial remains in the fossil record, only a few in Australia and here in South America. “This skull is very complete, it only lacks a very small anterior region and provided a lot of information to understand the evolution of these animals”, explained the biologist.

We share the recently published work in @JournalSystPal led by a @PaleontologiaR team on a new species of #turtle called Prochelidella buitreraensis based on very complete remains of a skull and a #skeleton. pic.twitter.com/aPTc7o2dAt – PaleontologiaSanRafael (@PaleontologiaR) February 26, 2020

Freshwater turtles

Within freshwater turtles, there are two large groups, classified according to their way of hiding their heads: crypto (those that retract the neck directly inward, like our well-known land turtle), and pleurodiras(those that retract the neck laterally).

Today, the pleurodiras are grouped into three large families: Pelomedúsidas (that today live in Africa), Podocnemídidas (that today live in Madagascar) and the Quélidas, of South America and Australia.

Likewise, the fossil site of La Buitrera has been the subject of paleontological and geological studies since 1999 and has allowed the discovery of a large number of species from the past, including:

Carnivorous and herbivorous dinosaurs

Crocodiles

Sphenodon

Lizards

Long-snouted mammals

Lung fish

Because it is important?

Quiet turtles live today in our great rivers and lagoons. They are very pretentious in terms of their environmental requirements.

Finally, finding them tells us a lot about the characteristics of the environment in La Buitrera. Furthermore, the anatomy of Prochelidella shows us how the skull of these turtles evolved over the last 100 million years.

The La Buitrera Canyon. Image: Artur Schodziński

It also reads:

FIND THE OLDEST FOSSILIZED FOREST IN THE WORLD

DISCOVER MILLENNIAL FALCON FOSSILS