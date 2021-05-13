94 people under 60 years of age are vaccinated by mistake with AstraZeneca in Cáceres

A person is punctured with the AstraZeneca serum (Photo: Andreas Rentz via Getty Images)

A total of 94 people, including police, firefighters and civil guards, have been vaccinated “by mistake” in Cáceres with AstraZeneca instead of Moderna, as planned, despite being under 60 years, something that does not allow Health.

The erroneous vaccination of essential workers has already been notified to the Ministry of Health and those affected themselves, as confirmed by the manager of the Cáceres Health Area, David Zambrano.

Zambrano has avoided talking about human error “because an investigation has been opened and it is not clear what could have gone wrong”, although he has acknowledged that, when he has contacted those affected, “it may have been transferred to them that it was an error human”.

Yes, he has asked “apologies for this isolated incident” and has indicated that the Extremadura Health Service (SES) will follow up on those affected “for at least a week” and will inform them if they have to get a second dose with the same vaccine.

According to the manager, it was the same professionals who became aware of this incident when they checked the vials, which prevented more people from being affected among the aforementioned users, since 1,500 people were vaccinated yesterday in Cáceres, according to data from the SES.

David Zambrano, manager of the Cáceres Health Area

Zambrano has made a call for calm because “many of those affected will have colleagues of similar profession and ages who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca” before the protocol was modified, users who “more than a month ago had the first dose and They had no reaction of any kind. In his explanation, he defended that the technical data sheet of the vaccine itself establishes that it can be administered to people over 18 years of age, although for a month …

