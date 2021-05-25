94% of deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico have been workers, housewives and pensioners: UNAM

With 2.4 million infections throughout the country, these are the figures that UNAM highlights with respect to COVID-19 in Mexico.

The overwhelming majority of 94% of COVID-19 cases in Mexico correspond to manual and operational workers, pensioners and housewives. The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) highlights the fact that it was not professionals, managers or art workers who represent the bulk of mortality from the virus in the country. Quite the opposite.

Figures on COVID-19 in Mexico

A multidisciplinary team of scientists participated in the study “Impact of the social determinants of covid-19 in Mexico”, which aimed to provide a global view regarding the incidence of COVID-19 in Mexico. With regard to deaths caused by the disease, the institution revealed that almost all of the cases – except for 6% – correspond to manual and operational workers, housewives, pensioners and retirees.

Among the areas that represent the greatest risk in terms of the spread of the virus, the UNAM research indicates that “environments such as that of health care, farms, factories, commerce, ambulance, public transport, among others ”are the most likely to be points of contagion in the country.

Surprisingly, in the country the distribution of deaths by sex is almost homogeneous. 50.1% of the cases were male, while 49.9% of deaths correspond to women. The largest number of positive patients have been found between the ages of 30 to 59 years of age. Of this, a subgroup 30 to 34 years They were the most affected by the virus, while the age group 65 to 59 years accounted for 14% of total deaths.

A question of access to resources

The study was conducted by the UNAM Faculty of Medicine. Regarding the results, the institution highlighted that the mortality from COVID-19 in Mexico is closely related to the access to health resources in the country:

“The data mentioned here point to large differences both in the level of contagion and in the severity and mortality of COVID-19, according to socioeconomic level.”

Not only that. Of the 221 thousand official deaths, most of the cases occurred in Mexico City, followed by Baja California and Sonora. The state with the fewest deaths turned out to be Chiapas, with so only 25 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants so far since the pandemic. Regarding the number of infections, the institution estimates that they rise to 2.4 million nationwide.

Of these, the socioeconomic sectors with the least possibilities had the highest representation in the national mortality rate. In this regard, UNAM points out that “In relation to the workplace, people of low socioeconomic status have a disproportionately large representation in essential work environments“.

With fewer possibilities of accessing adequate treatment, it is no coincidence that little more than 9 out of 10 Mexicans who could not overcome the disease be manual and operative workers, housewives and retired pensioners by the State. However, “It is necessary have more information disaggregated by socioeconomic level in order to establish strong associations between the social determinants of health and COVID-19, ″ the study concludes.

