Of the 2,670 inspected establishments, 336 businesses have refused to close. The capital government asks to abide by the declaration of sanitary emergency.

At least 93 percent of the commercial establishments housed in the first table of the Downtown Mexico City They are closed before the declaration of a health emergency, reported Rosa Icela Rodríguez, government secretary.

Of the two thousand 670 establishments visited This Sunday in the 32 main streets of the capital center, 93.2 percent do not register commercial activity, that is, two thousand 334 are closed; while the rest still offer services, of which 151 correspond to food, drug sales and banking services, the official explained.

Nevertheless, 336 businesses have refused to close, reason why the Government of Mexico City has called to abide by the declaration of sanitary emergency, it was evidenced.

“It has been found that businesses with a vocation other than food have closed, however these inspections are carried out every day to invite merchants to comply with the measures required by the health emergency”, Exposed.

Rodríguez Velázquez mentioned that this Sunday 32 streets were visited, in which they visited República del Salvador, which reports 183 closed businesses; Tacuba, with 161; Corregidora, with 189; Pino Suárez, with 147; in addition to the Republic of Uruguay, the Republic of Brazil, Madero and Regina. (Ntx)