NEW YORK – New York may have up to 93 cases of children presenting with a new pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome likely related to COVID-19. At least three children have died, and two more are under investigation, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily coronavirus-related press conference.

Cuomo previously confirmed the deaths of two children in New York City and Westchester County, as well as a teenager in Suffolk County. Details on the two most recent deaths were not immediately available.

The condition is a complication of the coronavirus that the state had not even recognized a week ago. This new condition is now being seen across the country and is affecting newborns and teens alike.

“It turns out that these children had the COVID antibodies, or were positive for COVID, but those were not the symptoms they showed when they entered the hospital system,” Governor Cuomo said Saturday.

The New York State Department of Health is working in partnership with the CDC to develop national criteria for health departments and hospital systems in the other 49 states to help them identify, track, and respond to help children with symptoms, Governor Cuomo said. Doctors in the state say children do not have symptoms until 4 to 6 weeks after exposure to the virus.

“This is every parent’s nightmare, right?” Cuomo said, adding that the state is investigating additional pediatric deaths and will conduct more studies to better understand the disease.

A 5-year-old boy died Thursday in New York City, the first child identified by the state to die of an inflammatory syndrome caused by complications of COVID-19.

It manifests itself in children up to five years old.

New York City confirmed the presence of the syndrome in at least 38 children over the weekend. On Monday, Health Department Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said 12 other cases were under investigation and would be reportable in the coming days.

“Yes [su hijo tiene] fever, low energy level, loss of appetite, they are developing a skin rash, their lips look redder, their tongue looks redder, those are the first symptoms that we don’t want parents to dismiss and say ‘oh, it will be better tomorrow ‘, but contact your pediatrician, have that conversation and then do the tests if your pediatrician thinks it is necessary, “Barbot advised.

