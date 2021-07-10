93.5 million ballots of the popular consultation have already been printed

MEXICO CITY. The printing process of the more than 93.5 million ballots that will be used on August 1 in the popular consultation has concluded, reported yesterday the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The ballots already ready correspond to the number of citizens that will appear in the Nominal List for this exercise of direct democracy organized for the first time by the INE.

The institute announced that, in the coming days, the distribution of both these ballots and all the materials that will be used on August 1 will begin throughout the country.

It was detailed that the prints were on bond paper and half letter size, containing the question of the Referendum, which was endorsed by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, as well as the yes and no, the two options that may be marked by the participants.

As the corresponding law indicates, this stationery contains data such as the federal entity and the district where they will be used, a foliated spine that will allow to detach the ballot that will be delivered to the citizens who will have to present themselves and identify themselves at the receiving tables.

Through a press release, the INE also reported on the security measures that were taken around this Consultation to make improper reproduction of the ballots impossible.

The electoral referee explained that, despite the institution’s budgetary limitations, to give certainty to this exercise and reduce the risks of falsification of the ballots, microprinting, inverted printing, the so-called latent image was used, which only it is visible through a decoder lens, and to invisible ink.

It was clarified in the statement that, “for security reasons, the legends, position and distribution of these elements are only known to the electoral authority.”

Electoral councilor Carla Humphrey highlighted in a collaboration released yesterday on the La Silla Rota portal that the INE is legally responsible for this citizen exercise, for which it has prepared the installation of 57,138 opinion receiving tables; 23,996 basic and 33,142 contiguous.

He explained that these numbers respond in a proportional way to the nominal list of 93 million 439 thousand 99 citizens.

