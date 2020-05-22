Carlos Augusto Manço it was born three decades before television came to Brazil and today, with the pandemic, it needs to adapt to college classes online. At 92 years old and in isolation because of the new coronavirus, grandpa is in his third year of architecture and misses the face-to-face contact with his colleagues in the course, but he does not suffer from the challenges of quarantine to study.

Even with difficulties in typing, hearing problems and not using the computer, he reinvents himself with technology to achieve the dream of becoming an architect. “There are hours that make you want to stop because of the volume of studies, but the desire to continue is greater”, he says. “To enter the system [de videoconferência], my granddaughter is teaching me a little bit every day. “

A resident of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, the elderly were unable to attend higher education in their youth for financial reasons. “I only had a professional course in the city and I was unable to study abroad. So, I decided to work and do what was within my reach [técnico em edificações]”, he explains. For 50 years, he worked with urban design, helped to design the works of the USP university hospital, on the Ribeirão campus, and today he dedicates himself to exchange knowledge with his classmates, including in classes by computer.

Just as he was in person, Carlos is an exemplary student. There is not a single day left and he maintains a regulated routine: he wakes up early for class, studies in the afternoon and, even following the news about covid-19, seeks to reassure younger students with the wisdom of those who have seen other crises of public health over almost a century of life.

“This will pass. We have to keep the routine at home and keep the mind going. The more we study, the more we have knowledge. When the classes [presenciais] come back, we will be able to share different experiences “, he affirms. Positivity is added to hope for the future: when all this is over, he intends to do an internship in hospital works – a desire he has had with him for many years.

Carlos believes that the lack of physical contact with colleagues and teachers is a problem. But, while things don’t return to normal, her granddaughter, Isabella Bucci, helps her grandfather fill the gaps in distance learning. “In the afternoon we do the lessons together for him to reinforce the proposed exercise. He reads the texts and makes summaries. I also read to be able to exchange ideas on the topic as if we were in college discussing the subject”, he says.

‘I’m a 90 year old girl’

That’s how Neuza Carvalho’s Warrior defines itself. Maintaining her academic activities in the pandemic firmly, she graduated in Natural History (current Biological Sciences) at the University of São Paulo (USP), in 1951, and decided to return 54 years later, in 2005, through the USP senior project 60+, in which he took more than 50 semester courses until 2015.

Since then, she coordinates an Autobiographical Memory course for the elderly, now taught online due to the new coronavirus. “We do classes at Zoom and Google Meet. It’s been a success, with no shortage of participants,” she says. “I know what I need well [de tecnologia]. Everything is a matter of interest, need, curiosity to be updated. With the use of this modernity, I increased my vocabulary by at least 100 words. “

The physician and coordinator of USP 60+, Egídio Dorea, explains that a common virtue of the 3,500 elderly people who participate in the program is resilience. In face-to-face classes at the University of São Paulo, it is common among seniors to sit in the front, participate more in classes than young people and deliver activities on time by their own free will. In addition, most interact more with teachers, in a cheerful and informal way.

“Even in the pandemic, they are still present, giving suggestions and commenting on all the activities we publish. This attitude encourages us to always be looking for ways to help them maintain the quality of life in this quarantine,” says Dorea.

Dedication is not for nothing: there is no word ‘stop’ in the vocabulary of these elderly people. Even though they had to reinvent themselves twice in old age – first going back to college and then adapting to distance learning – the desire to feel productive speaks louder. “I will only stop when I die. But I don’t think I will stop, because I will donate my body for studies [científicos]. I will continue to be useful “, says Neuza.

‘I want to inspire young people to be good old people in the future’

Rosângela Marcondes, 64 years old, is following the same trend. Graduated in advertising and now retired, she participates in the Open University for the Elderly (Uati) programs, at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), and Creative Age, at the Higher School of Advertising and Marketing (ESPM).

“It is all very exciting. I feel seen, recognized and this is important, especially in this pandemic, because I don’t feel abandoned or disconnected from everything I have built”, he says. Although she prefers face-to-face classes, she says that the isolation routine is being good to put her in contact with tools she did not know before, such as lives. Since the beginning of the quarantine, she has been broadcasting live on her Instagram page (@it_avo) for children, in order to show them the reality of the elderly.

“I want to empathize with the little ones. I have a mission to inspire young people to be good old people in the future”, he says.

ESPM’s Creative Age program coordinator, Marcus Nakagawa, imagined that many would be discouraged by distance classes due to age. However, the engagement between them has increased and contact through social networks has been constant. “They are super active, even with some problems of lack of technological understanding. We pass some activities on the cell phone and they send the returns. We have even done mindfulness by videoconference”, he says.

Criativa Idade provides drama classes, management, marketing, photo editing software, art history and application technology, free of charge. At Unifesp’s Uati, also for free, basic information about health and general knowledge, such as Law, Psychology, Art History, Plastic Arts, memory workshop, Portuguese Language and Literature are offered.

It is worth mentioning, however, that no university program open to the elderly is a formal graduation. In projects, the person can take courses in undergraduate courses, but this will not give him a diploma to practice a new profession.

‘Retirement drives the guy crazy’

The administrator Guilherme Lobarinhas, 72, was one of the first andsenior interns in Brazil, in 2015, in an advertising agency that required nothing more than “life experience” for the vacancy. Although it was not his area, he says it was a good time to learn to master the technology.

“There is a very large proportion of people who have had a dynamic professional life, so retirement drives the guy crazy. Taking the dog for a walk, walking, participating in this, that is distracting, but it does not fill the anxiety of feeling useful again. quarantined, confined within the home, this anxiety increases even more “, he says.

The HR specialist and CEO of Heach Human Resources, Elcio Teixeira, explains that in times of difficulty, such as the pandemic, a senior intern becomes an important figure for the emotional regulation of the team. “People tend to use his life experience as a calming factor in the crisis,” he explains.

This is the case of Fábia Pinheiro, 56 years old. She decided to quit her old job as an accountant to fulfill her dream of entering the field of law. Today in the last year of the course, she interns at a large law firm in Recife, capital of Pernambuco, which has adopted a longevity program to hire university students over 55 years old.

“It is pleasurable to do what you love. Life becomes lighter. We have to look for difficult situations, as in the present, to add things to us. I am still encouraged to study and learn more and more in this quarantine”, she says. Her supervisor, the lawyer Doris Castelo Branco, 44, says that Fábia’s life experience and maturity is bringing serenity to the youngest in these difficult times.

