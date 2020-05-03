The Government has confirmed that more than a million self-employed workers have applied for the benefit and the extraordinary benefit, the so-called ‘unemployment’ of self-employed workers due to cessation of activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The measure also implies the exemption of quotas to Social Security on a temporary basis. The Autonomous Communities where the most requests have been made are Andalusia, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

This Friday, 919,173 self-employed people will receive the extraordinary benefit for cessation of activity, which represents an injection of 670.9 million euros. This benefit, which involves the temporary exemption from Social Security contributions, was approved after the declaration of the state of alarm.

It has access to it any self-employed worker enrolled in the corresponding regime who is affected by the closing of businesses due to the declaration of the state of alarm or whose turnover falls in the month by 75% compared to the monthly average of the previous semester. In the case of some groups such as the agrarian regime, the sea – with very seasonal activities – or culture and entertainment, the calculation period is adapted to the peculiarities of those sectors.

As of April 15, 1,016,670 self-employed workers have requested this extraordinary benefit from the mutual collaborators of Social Security. 97.3% of the applications processed have been approved. The benefit has an amount of 70% of the regulatory base, that is, a minimum of 661 euros in the case of those who contribute at the minimum base.

To request it, no minimum contribution period is required, it is only necessary to be registered in the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) and be up to date with the payment of social contributions. In addition, it is compatible with any other Social Security benefit that the applicant has been receiving, such as orphanhood or widowhood, and was compatible with the performance of the activity that was carried out.

The Autonomous Communities where the most requests have been registered are Andalusia, with 19.45% of the total; Catalonia (15.35%), the Valencian Community (12.85%) and Madrid (12.42%). In absolute terms, 192,154 applications have been processed in Andalusia; in Catalonia, 151,633; and in the Valencian Community, 126,879. In the data disaggregated by Autonomous Communities, there is a temporal mismatch with respect to the total figures, so the total sum is lower.

By sector, the greatest number of requests has been concentrated in the commerce sector, with 123,883 requests, while it is followed by hospitality (112,854) and construction (68,560).

The self-employed who, either have been granted the aid after completing the administrative process of paying this first monthly payment or have requested it after the 17th and paid the April fee, will be automatically reimbursed by the General Treasury Social Security, in the event that it is granted.

The aid, which will last for a month, extending, where appropriate, until the last day of the month that the state of alarm ends, seeks to protect the lack of income of the self-employed in this exceptional situation and contribute to the survival of their business. .

