90´s Pop Tour Party live, don’t miss it | Instagram

The 90´s Pop Tour Party has already started this Saturday June 20thEnjoy the live concert where various artists and groups will delight their followers.

Various groups from the nineties delight the audience in every presentation they make, thousands of admirers who listened to them at that time gather to relive those moments of old pop music.

Ari Boroboy member of the OV7 group, who in its beginnings wasin the Vaseline wave, He was in charge of organizing the meeting of the groups that participate in the presentations and perhaps it was his idea to do this new digital concert.

There are several groups that will be performing at the live concert via Facebook, in the show you may see Kabah, OV7, magnet, JNS, Mercury, The Sacados, Caló, among others.

« And to think that the vast majority of them I saw in concert, to remember is to live » a comment from one of the Internet users who enjoy the concert.

Despite the fact that the current contingency due to the coronavirus pandemic has limited music celebrities to delight your followers We have chosen to offer this type of concert to liven up the confinement that we must carry out until we can leave our homes according to what the health authorities say.

The concert just started is your chance to enjoy and listen to your favorite songs from the nineties and remember those melodies that surely made you sigh and dance hundreds of times.

« The 90sPopTour is starting! It’s time to dance and sing on a special night AT&T presents », description of the publication.

The 90´s Pop Tour has been divided into three stages, in which the base cast has changed, adding new groups and artists that have varied in the presentations, Opposite Senses, The Circle, Iran Castle, were added to the list. Beto Cuevas and MDO, and although it is not known who all the participants will be, it is just as exciting.

