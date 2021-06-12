90Hz, 5G and 12 GB of RAM for 400 euros

OnePlus has introduced a new addition to the OnePlus Nord product range with the new Nord CE 5G, which focuses on the essential aspects of this family of smartphones offering premium functions at an even more affordable price, without sacrificing the brand’s characteristic design.

With a minimalist aesthetic design similar to that of its predecessors, the first thing that strikes us is undoubtedly its 6.43-inch screen with Fluid AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution, which will feature various technology improvements such as a 90 Hz refresh rate, or HDR10 + support to offer more vivid and realistic colors, perfect for watching movies, series, streaming or games.

Scenarios in which you will excel its powerful Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, which in addition to the jump to the new wireless data networks, will offer a 20% improvement in CPU and a 10% increase in GPU over its predecessor, thanks to the Kryo 570 CPU and the Adreno 619 GPU optimized for games.

Although another of the main sections of this phone is its triple rear camera system around a 64 MP main sensor with an aperture f / 1.79, which captures clear and sharp images with great detail in daytime shots; which will be accompanied by a 119 ° ultra-wide angle lens provides greater versatility. Configuration to be completed on the front with a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Lastly, the Nord CE 5G comes equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, almost 10% larger than the original Nord. Thanks to the technology of improved fast charge, Warp Charge 30T Plus, the battery goes from 0 to 70% in just half an hour, which gives it characteristics above what is expected from a mobile in this price range. In addition, maintaining the normal capabilities of OnePlus devices, it will also have smart enhancements to automatically change the way it charges at night, increasing the life of its battery.

Availability and price

As we said, the OnePlus Nord family came under the approach of offering maximum functionality at the lowest price, and without a doubt the Nord CE 5G has fulfilled this more than more than enough.

And is that the starting price of the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be at a tremendously cheap 299 euros of launch (exclusive through the brand’s web store), barely reaching 329 euros in its 8 + 128 GB model, and a ceiling price of 399 euros for its larger version with 12 GB of RAM and 235 GB of storage.