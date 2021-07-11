90-year-old granny had two variants of covid; they are already studying strange case

Researchers Belgians reported this Sunday of the unprecedented case of a 90 year old woman who died in March from covid, after being simultaneously infected with two variants of the coronavirus, lAlpha (British) and Beta (South African), an undoubtedly “underrated” phenomenon.

It is one of the first documented cases of co-infection with two worrisome variants of SARS-CoV-2, “said study author Anne Vankeerberghen, molecular biologist, cited in a statement from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

On March 3, 2021, this elderly woman, without a particular medical history and without vaccination, was admitted to a hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst after a series of falls, according to the study presented to Congress.

Upon arrival tested positive for covid. At first, the nonagenarian presented “a good level of oxygen saturation and no signs of respiratory distress,” according to the ECCMID. But “he soon developed severe respiratory symptoms and died five days later,” the statement reports.

According to the biologist of the OLV hospital in Aalst, “It is difficult to say whether coinfection with two variants influenced the rapid deterioration of the patient’s condition.”

During thorough testing and sequencing, the hospital discovered that it had been infected with two strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: one originally from the UK, called Alpha, and the other first detected in South Africa, called Beta.

The two variants were circulating in Belgium at the time (March 2021), so it is likely that it was co-infected through two people. Unfortunately we don’t know how it got infected, “added Dr. Vankeerberghen.

ECCMID recalls that the Alpha variant was communicated to the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 14, 2020 and the Beta on December 18. They have spread to about 50 and 40 countries respectively.

At the moment “no other cases” of coinfections with two variants have been published, says the researcher Vankeerberghen, who considers it “crucial” to sequence more and study a phenomenon “probably underestimated”.

In January, a study of two cases of people infected with two different variants present in Brazil was reported, but “it has not yet been published in a scientific journal,” according to ECCMID.

emb