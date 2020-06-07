It could be his great-grandmother, but at 90 years old Hamako Mori is the envy of many young people: This gamer grandmother spends the day playing video games and has her own gamer channel on YouTube with more than 319,000 followers.. Now just entered the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest person who has their own gaming channel on YouTube.

His first console was the Cassette Vision, which was released in Japan in 1981. He was already 51 years old, but he was fascinated by those first games, so in 1983 he bought a Famicom (the Japanese NES), and he fondly remembers playing the first The Legend of Zelda and Dragon Quest. In 2014, at 85 years old, he was caught by the gameplay videos that people posted on YouTube, so he decided to open his own channel, Gamer Grandma, which already has more than 319,000 followers.

Maybe you think this adorable old lady prefers relaxed Animal Crossing games. But it’s not like that. His favorite games are GTA V and Skyrim. If you take a look at their channel, you will see that most of the games are demanding and action packed titles like Call of Duty or Borderlands. In the latest video, uploaded today, play none other than survival horror Resident Evil 3:

In another video, Hamako Mori thanks the Guinness Book of Records award. Fans like the way his YouTube videos start: greeting everyone with a nod and a konnichiwa, the traditional way.

As explained on the Game Spark website: “If you are young as a fashion or sports fan, over the years you cannot continue with those hobbies. But that does not happen with video games. Even if you are old, it is wonderful to be able to continue playing “

This 90 year old gamer grandmother He assures in The Guardian that “I am anxious to buy the PS5 console”. Every day he exercises with his fingers to keep them in shape, and he wants to continue playing “all his life”.

Today it seems to us an endearing curiosity, but in 20 or 30 years it will be more common than we imagine. Hobby of video games, like movies and literature, does not fade with age. Today it is quite common to find gamers over 50 years old, and the average age continues to increase.

Just as retirees now play cards or dominoes, surely in the future we will see games of Fortnite or Mario Kart in the asylums, with dedicated servers for the elderly.

Times, and the tastes of older people, also change …