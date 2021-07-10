90 thousand go to confinement in Guatemala due to covid rebound

With the shops closed and the deserted streets, some 90 thousand inhabitants of the town indigenous people from San Martín Jilotepeque, in western Guatemala, remain confined this Friday in an attempt to stop the contagion of covid, which is rebounding in the Central American country.

The decision was made to make a total sanitary cordon where mobility is restricted, “Bartolomé Chocoj, mayor of the Maya-kaqchikel municipality, some 30 km west of Guatemala City, told ..

Chocoj explained that they decided to close the municipality after learning of several infections not reported in the official statistics of the Ministry of Health, which currently records about 1,190 suspected cases, 98 people in quarantine and 14 deaths from covid.

There are cases that were never registered, that were never referred to a doctor (…). They were latent risks or they are cases that walked down the street and that can represent the contagion of other people, “he added.

The municipality will be fenced until Sunday, between the surveillance of police and military that allow the entry of people and vehicles in special cases, and the delivery of food with home delivery.

In addition, businesses will remain closed, such as the municipal market, where several vendors showed their dissatisfaction with the measure.

You have payments to make, like rent, you have children to support. If we are not going to die of the covid we are going to die of hunger, “lamented Elena Xajil, 36, a vegetable trader.

For us this is a great loss because we live on this, we have no other job, “said fruit seller Antonio Lobos (58).

During 2020, the Guatemalan authorities established sanitary cordons in several municipalities to control the spread of the virus. In some cases there were clashes between police and residents upset by the anticovid restrictions.

With about 17 million inhabitants, Guatemala adds up to this Friday 314,302 cases and 9,643 deaths from covid.

Although in recent days infections are around 3,000 in a single day, President Alejandro Giammattei, criticized for handling the pandemic, has ruled out closing the borders, as he did between March and September 2020.

