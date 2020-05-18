The analysis has been published by the journal Developmental Psychology with more than 385 case studies.

Although we collected a study six months ago that yielded similar results on video game addiction, this time it is the longest ever. For 6 years and more than 385 follow-ups, the results have been published in the scientific journal Developmental Psychology where it is stated that90% of young gamers do not consume video games in a harmful wayor with long-term negative consequences, even if you do it frequently.Only a minority will become addictedand it would turn hobby into a mental health problem.

Sarah Coyne, leader of the investigation, explainedthe dimensions of the studyand the importance of considering a good sample: The objective was to analyze the long-term impact of having a particular relationship with video games and what it produces to a person over time. For this we examineindividuals who have consumed them for six long years.

Only 10% of the cases showed pathological behaviors as higher levels ofdepression, aggressiveness, introversion and anxietyin his emerging adulthood. The sample of these people is just as varied as that of the rest, so there are no determining factors, but it was determined that the main profile of those who became addicted was that of aman with low levels of prosocial behavior.

Video games are wonderful, you just have to consume them in a healthy way Sarah CoyneAnother interesting result that Coyne determined was that the72% of adolescents had any symptomsof addiction in the early stages, but were relatively low and controlled within the duration of the study. The18% saw these symptoms increase, but they did not reach a pathological point either, they only extended the consumption time to the detriment of other activities.

These findings goagainst the stereotypeas a player financially dependent on his parents, unable to get a job or good social relations due to his hobby. Many of the cases analyzedthey were financially stableand entered within 10%. Coyne is clear: I really think there are wonderful things in video games. The important isconsume them in a healthy wayand not snag like anything else.

