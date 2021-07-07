90% of US troops leave Afghanistan

WASHINGTON.

ANDhe Pentagon announced yesterday that it withdrew 90% of its deployed troops from Afghanistan, two months before the deadline set by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, of leaving the country completely by September 11, when they would be fulfilled. 20 years after the attack on the Twin Towers that caused the invasion and the war started by Washington.

In addition, a total of 894 C-17 transport aircraft left Afghanistan, while some 17,000 pieces of equipment were turned over to the Logistics Agency for destruction. In turn, Washington gave the Afghan forces seven facilities so far occupied by US troops, reports CNBC.

On the other hand, Washington also explained that after their departure from Afghanistan they will continue in close contact with the governments of the region to establish other “types of support possibilities” for their security forces.

The press secretary of the Department of Defense, John Kirby, indicated that in the last week contacts have been established with the governments of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and, although he did not want to go into details, he advanced that the dialogues on what “type of support can be offered ”to the Afghan forces will remain in the future.

Last week, US and NATO troops left the Bagram air base, the largest in Afghanistan, located 50 km north of Kabul and which was the center of their operations since the beginning of their military intervention caused by the bombings of the September 11, 2001.

The announcement by the United States and the international coalition to leave the country brought with it an advance in the Taliban offensives, mainly in the north of the country, where they seized a quarter of the districts.

The United States is expected to keep at least 650 military personnel in the country to protect the US embassy and diplomats.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ