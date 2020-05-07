90 percent of the restaurant industry in Mexico City closed due to the Covid-19 health emergency. Read: Engines start … abroad

In other words, some 40,500 establishments out of the 45,000 registered by the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac).

The restaurateurs foresee a long crisis. Photo: Agencia Reforma.

The 4,500 businesses that still open, explained its president, Marco Antonio Buendía, is because they managed to establish the conditions for making home deliveries.

And according to owners, their profits have fallen from 50 to 80 percent during the pandemic.

The future for restaurateurs is uncertain and not everyone will be able to recover, Buendía lamented. Although the real impact of those who will go bankrupt, he said, may be known until the health contingency passes.

And they will be beaten even more, Buendía considered, because the day they are classified as the one with the highest occupations and earnings, May 10, they should increase their restrictions on home sales.

For this Sunday, the capital’s government asked that restaurants only deliver four food orders per address, to inhibit meetings with more people who want to celebrate mothers.

On a normal day of this celebration for each restaurant, maximum profits increase from 15 to 20 percent, Buendía said.

This time, they can’t calculate the losses, but estimate them to be billions.

What has been lost during these two months there is no point of comparison, “he said in a video conference.

Leonilde María Cardona owns a restaurant in Colonia Roma and although she tried to delay its closure as long as possible, she finally had to do so last week.

“This pandemic has awakened in us entrepreneurs the most damaging feelings: anxiety, fear and emotional exhaustion. Uncertainty has robbed us of sleep,” he says.

