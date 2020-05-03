This Monday, May 4, Phase 0 of the de-escalation plan established by the Pedro Sánchez government will begin to return to ‘the new normal’. In this context, criticism of the Executive’s strategy has only increased in the last week, and according to a report prepared by the consultancy Deloitte, a 90% of the Spanish managers surveyed disagree with the management that the Government has made this crisis.

This figure is even more surprising when compared to data collected from UK managers. In your case, 78% of businessmen approve of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made of the pandemic. Of this almost 80% of positive evaluations, 43% believe that the British Government’s management has been “excellent”, while 35% believe that it has been “adequate”.

Thus, criticism of Johnson’s management is reduced to 22% of UK managers, of whom a 13% consider that the Government’s plan has been “insufficient”, while 3% believe that the measures adopted have been «poor». The survey was carried out during the second fifteen of April, when the health crisis had already worsened on the British island.

Priorities

Just as the vision of how governments have faced the health crisis differs between the two countries, so do the priorities in order to overcome the harsh financial crisis that will follow the pandemic. Both countries agree on highlight that cash management is the main priority but they change in the successive ones.

While Spain places financing as a second priority and the health and safety of the workforce as a third, in the United Kingdom the second priority is the health and safety of the workforce and the third is the relationship with investors. Both countries coincide in highlighting the need for the Executives to approve measures to support the economy and the most affected sectors and for public measures to be taken to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus.