BRASILIA – Ahead of the dialogue between the economic team and the business community, the special secretary for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Carlos da Costa, informs that 90% of the economic sectors in the country already have protocols ready for return to work with the opening of the economy after the social isolation of the pandemic of the covid-19.

The mapping was done by the Ministry of Economy through the representative entities. Protocols are guidelines on how to work to reduce the possibility of contact. “Brazil has not stopped, everyone has been planning for some time. We have to plan the resumption so that, when we have a safe return, we have recommendations. The decision is local, but we will defend what we believe, as essential activities that should not stop” , says.

In an interview with Estadão / Broadcast, the secretary says there is a chance that the government will launch an aid of R $ 10,000 for micro-entrepreneurs as a bonus for future payment of taxes. “It would be in very specific situations, for the little ones”, he informs. See the main parts of the interview.

How does the government plan to resume activities? Will there be a schedule by sector?

It will start from a methodology led by the Ministry of Health, it is not an economic decision. As General Braga Neto (Minister of the Civil House) said, we will soon announce our strategy of safe return to economic activities. Another thing is the resumption of growth agenda, which has the same principles and projects that we have already been implementing, only now with more sense of urgency. It is as if it were a great pact for the resumption of growth. It involves other Powers, the Legislative, subnational governments.

Can’t the economic impact of a wrong opening of the economy be greater? How is this being handled within the Ministry of Economy?

I cite the example of Abrainc (association of large development and construction companies). They have 55 thousand direct workers, 93% continued to work. Ten died of covid-19. Every death is worth it, of course, but the virus is there. The death toll among those who worked was lower than those in isolation. How did they manage to do this magic? They were the first association to send videos on work protocols. Distancing protocols, wearing a mask, personal protective equipment, alcohol gel. Our interpretation is that these people, who went to work, were instructed and trained in tools and had all the support to have the best behavior, including in their social interactions, to avoid contagion. The work in this case helped to reduce contagion. We have already mapped out that 90% of the economic sectors have, through their representative entities, ready protocols.

What does it mean in practice to have a protocol ready?

The protocols are guidelines on how to work to reduce the possibility of contact. shopping centers, electronics industry, agricultural sector, 90% of our economy already has. We have been planning the resumption for some time, together with the private sector. Brazil has not stopped, everyone has been planning for some time. We have to plan the resumption so that, when we have a safe return, we have recommendations. The decision is local, but we will defend what we believe, as essential activities that should not stop.

Payroll financing did not go as expected in the crisis. How will this be reviewed and what will other programs look like to get credit to companies?

Credit is a problem in the world. In the USA, R $ 2.6 trillion announced, only 4% reached the tip. Payroll financing was the first major program. The problem is that it required the company to have the sheet in the bank, many did not. Second problem is that it required the company not to fire later, and many companies were not willing. We are working in Congress now to expand the scope and remove restrictions. We strongly believe that the guarantee funds are going to deprive the credit.

One of the changes that can be made is to relax the issue of not being able to fire. Will this be accepted by the government?

This is in the middle of a negotiation. It will depend on the impact. If the requirement not to fire causes more layoffs, we have to review. It would only make sense to relax the requirement not to fire if it contributes to reducing layoffs. It is not on the table to release total.

What about the medium-sized program with resources from the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI)? When do you leave?

You are about to leave. The text of the provisional measure is ready at the Civil House. We are very confident. The measures for job preservation so far have been very successful, but our entrepreneurs are suffering too much. Very small businessman wants to reopen, wants to work and can’t.

Minister Paulo Guedes spoke of giving R $ 10,000 to small business owners. Does this idea have a chance to prosper?

We are studying seriously. We have to support the little ones. The resumption will probably come from the little ones. Companies that pay taxes and will be able to pay their credits on time, we are thinking of a way to support them with this bonus. It would be in very specific situations, for the little ones.

See too:

Escalation of covid-19 cases in refrigerators

.