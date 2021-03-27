90% of lymphomas can be cured with an early diagnosis, although 30% reappear

Share

National experts in the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma have connected this Thursday, March 18, to the I Virtual Conference on CD30 + Lymphomas of the Quirónsalud Andalusia Hospitals, a multidisciplinary meeting created to promote research against this type of cancer and bring the best therapies to patients diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The meeting, organized by the doctor Agustin Hernandez, head of the Hematology service of the Quirónsalud Malaga Hospital, responds to the commitment of the Quirónsalud group as a leader in the treatment of cancer patients; since, as Dr. Hernández explained, “it is a pioneering opportunity to promote the implementation of joint protocols, improve care for cancer patients and, ultimately, make the best strategies available to all Andalusians to fight against cancer”.

The day had the participation of Leticia Moral, general director of Assistance and Quality of the Quirónsalud group, and Thomas Urda, Managing Director of the Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga, who have stated the vital importance in the efficient treatment of the oncohematological patient; as well as other leading hematologists in this field of the Quirónsalud Group in Andalusia, such as doctor Maria Casanova, of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital; the doctor Antonio Gonzalez, of the Quirónsalud Malaga Hospital; the doctor Guillermo Rodriguez, of the Quirónsalud Sacred Heart Hospital; and the doctor Joaquin Sanchez, of the Hospital Quirónsalud Córdoba.

First encounter about Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Lymphoma is a cancer or tumor disease of a part of the immune system called the lymphatic system. It affects lymphocytes, blood cells that help fight infection. This type of cancer has some high cure rates with standard first-line chemotherapy regimens, with 90% in patients cured in early stages and 70% in advanced stages; however, “it must be taken into account that approximately 30% of patients, especially in advanced stages, relapse in the first year; that is, the lymphoma reappears; and 5 or 10% are primarily refractory, that is to say, the initial chemotherapy does not achieve a cure in them ”, stated Dr. Hernández.

Given the situation, it is essential to study and discuss the latest techniques and treatments in patients with lymphoma in order to understand and investigate how to prevent its recurrence. In this way, during the day, the specialists from Quirónsalud Andalucía have treated Hodgkin’s lymphoma, its therapeutic challenges and the experience of its patients.

Thus, the Dr. Maria Casanova has focused its intervention on the optimization of treatment in patients diagnosed with advanced stage Hodgkin lymphoma; those in which the tumor is spread over a large part of the body. “The main advance in recent years is based on the combination of standard chemotherapy treatment, to which is added personalized immunotherapy against the characteristics of the lymphoma that the patient suffers,” explains the hematologist. Likewise, he mentioned the challenges that arise in the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma: “the introduction of new drugs such as brentuximab vedotin, and check point inhibitors, are beginning to position themselves in the first line of treatment of this lymphoma and in rescue treatments ”.

After reviewing the latest data published about this personalization of treatments, the Dr. Antonio González has transferred theory to routine clinical practice, presenting and discussing cases of real patients treated with this novel combination at the Quirónsalud Hospitals in Andalusia.

Later, the doctor Guillermo Rodriguez has reviewed the best treatment strategies for Hodgkin lymphoma patients with high-risk prognostic factors. Among them, stands out Brentuximab (antiCD30 antibody); “A drug that has already begun to improve the results of conventional treatment, both in some patients who receive it in the first line and, especially, in patients who relapse or are refractory,” he encouraged. Other drugs that have made it possible to improve the rescue of these patients are immunocheckpoint inhibitors -as Dr. Casanova also explained- and CAR-T therapy, which is expected to come out soon, “treating the patient’s own genetically modified lymphocytes to combat the disease, which is giving promising results in clinical trials and which is already available for other types of lymphomas ”.

Following the comprehensive review of Hodgkin lymphoma, the doctor Joaquín Sánchez has addressed the treatment of another subset of lymphomas, CD30-positive Non-Hodgkinians. “Conventional first-line chemotherapy treatment based on classical chemotherapy regimens in B and T lymphoma subtypes can achieve high percentages of complete remission, but a high rate of tumor recurrence persists.” In this sense, he stated that “fortunately, second-line rescue schemes incorporating anti-CD30 antibody conjugated with toxin, are highly effective in achieving second complete remissions.” Thus, the current line of clinical research includes numerous clinical trials that incorporate the use of anti-CD30 in the first line of treatment, in order to avoid the occurrence of relapses, has highlighted Dr. Sánchez.

The meeting has had the collaboration of the pharmaceutical company Takeda, with which the Hematology Service of the Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital has established a strategic alliance, which will allow both entities to collaborate closely to achieve excellence in the treatment of oncohematological patients.

In addition, the Quirónsalud group is committed to the highest quality for its patients, with all its professionals and teams at the forefront of healthcare; “Proof of this will be the new building of the Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga that will house the future oncohematological day hospital, as well as a state-of-the-art PET / CT and a complete radiotherapy oncology service,” said the head of Hematology, Agustín Hernández.