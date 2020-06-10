In addition to the huge health problem that came around the world from the coronavirus pandemic, there were other factors that many were considering, such as the social issue and with it unemployment. Music is one of the industries that is suffering right now, with loads of concerts and festivals canceled or postponed everywhere until the COVID-19 is fully controlled..

However, some less fortunate places such as independent forums are having a lot of trouble coping with this huge stoppage in music, as their main income is in live shows. The numbers of the premises that have been affected during the quarantine have grown since sanitary measures such as the healthy distance and the partial closure of these were taken., and the future does not look very optimistic.

According to Consequence of Sound, in a new survey conducted in the United States by the National Association of Independent Locals (NIVA), which represents 2,000 members in all 50 states, 90% of its members say they will be forced to permanently cease operations if the shutdown lasts six months or more and there is no federal support provided.

NIVA, which was formed in response to the pandemic, is asking Congress to adjust the current Paycheck Protection Program so that it meets the needs of independent forums. Specifically, the NIVA you’re looking for the equivalent of six months of payroll, benefits and fixed operating costs like rent or mortgage, utilities, taxes and insurance that still need to be covered, even when these are closed for now.

Fortunately for all of these locations, a bipartisan group made up of 150 members of Congress, recently sent letters to Senate and House leaders expressing support for NIVA requests. In said document, they mention that given the measures and the return to ‘normality’, these places will be the last businesses to reopen so that they can operate again.

“Live concerts and events will not be possible until a vaccine is available to the public, which could take months. Until then, live event venues will remain closed, leaving employees without jobs and businesses with no income. Ongoing closings will affect the hundreds of contractors, vendors, and business partners that support the live entertainment industry in our states and districts. ” mention the letter.

To finish, the NIVA mentioned that all of these forums are a crucial component of the music industry ecosystem and serve as launch pads for the talent who will later become stars: “We can provide a vital lifeguard for the industry that will help sustain the iconic places that are central to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of so many of our communities. This industry will not do it without our help. ”

So far they haven’t received a response, but they expect the government to recognize the importance of these places for culture within the United StatesBecause a closure to these scales could mean that many emerging artists do not have a space to present themselves and make themselves known to the public.