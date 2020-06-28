Politics and entertainment are more united than ever, as we have seen in ‘Save me’ in recent days. Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban staged a great row in which Pedro Sánchez’s management in the coronavirus crisis was the protagonist. The Princess of the People did not hesitate to criticize the Socialists and to question the suffering that the presenter of the Telecinco magazine has had regarding the crisis. « I have friends who go on the Metro, you don’t live it, » Vázquez blurted out, as he opted to leave the « ipso facto » program. « I do not care if you have friends who go by subway, I also have family and I have older people », he concluded.

Kiko Matamoros in ‘Save me’

This crisis came after a fight that months ago starred Antonio Montero and Vázquez himself, which ended with that already mythical « This program is red and fagots » by Catalan against a Montero critical of the left from this country. That debate was reopened these days, with a Vázquez who did not hesitate to make it clear that his program was not going to be a far-right speaker, despite the criticism of some of his socialists. « When I am, I will not consent (…) I find it terrible that other television programs give wings to these types of journalists and journalists. I find it terrible (…) How can I give voice to a party that insults me? You are confusing freedom with giving fascism wings, « he said.

« Jorge Javier’s thought is known »

Well, about politics in ‘Save me’ Kiko Matamoros got wet in an interview for El País by the hand of Manuel Jabois. In it, the collaborator is not surprised by the role of Vázquez in recent days. « His political thinking is known and he has always expressed it, inside and outside the program », affirms this and it is worth remembering that the Catalan has not hesitated to show himself an ally of the left of our country, recognizing the political parties that have voted in the last elections. The ideology of the presenter of ‘Save me’, ‘Survivors’ or ‘Big Brother VIP’ is no secret to anyone.

And the rest of the format’s collaborators? Matamoros is very clear: « Let’s see, 90% of all the characters that appear on that set are more right-wing than the clams. From outside doors they take it superbly; not so well « . A direct, forceful statement that could undoubtedly have a direct response from the team in the coming days, and knowing that the La Fábrica de la Tele format works, it would not be surprising that its managers make their team position themselves ideologically very soon. Would everyone be able to reveal their ideology live?