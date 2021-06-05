90 Hz screen and Android 11 for just over 200 euros

The new Samsung Galaxy A are here. This is everything you need to know about the new Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung continues to try to conquer the more affordable mid-range segment based increasingly complete smartphones. On this occasion, the firm has launched the new Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G, two new devices with similar characteristics, but with great differences between them.

They both arrive to try bring high-end features closer to cheap terminals. In the case of the A22 5G, we are talking about a device with 5G connectivity, whose price does not even exceed 200 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G, all the information

Samsung Galaxy A22 and Samsung Galaxy A11 5GSpecificationsSamsung Galaxy A22Samsung Galaxy A22 5GDimensions159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4mm

186 grams 167.2 x 76.4 x 9.0mm

203 grams Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

HD +

90 Hz

6.6-inch Infinity-UTFT

HD +

90 Hz

Infinity-VProcessorMediaTek Helio G80MediaTek Dimensity 700RAM4 / 6GB4 / 6 / 8GBOperating SystemOne UI based on Android 11One UI based on Android 11Storage64 / 128GB64 / 128GB CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8 + OIS

8 MP Ultra Wide (f / 2.2)

2 MP Depth Sensor

2 MP macro

Frontal: 13 MP f / 2.2Rear: 48 MP f / 1.8

5 MP Ultra Wide (f / 2.2)

2 MP Depth Senso

Frontal: 8 MP f / 2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh

15W 5,000 mAh charge

15W Charge Others Side Fingerprint Reader

Dolby Atmos Side Fingerprint Reader

Dolby Atmos

The two models in the A22 series are aesthetically traced, except for the odd little difference.

Both have a body made entirely of plastic, available in various colors including purple, green, black and white. Its rear maintains an appearance according to the lines of the rest of the Galaxy A series models, such as the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G that we tested a few months ago, with a square camera module located in the upper left corner, consisting of four sensors on the Galaxy A22, and three on the 5G model.

In that sense, the Galaxy A22 has a 48 megapixel main camera with OIS, a sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shooting and depth information.

The A22 5G, on the other hand, has the same 48 megapixel camera, albeit without optical stabilization. It also crops at the sensor for ultra-wide shots, due to the reduction in sensor resolution, from 8 to 5 megapixels. Finally, we find a sensor for captures with depth information of 2 megapixels.

The front of the Galaxy A22 is occupied by a 6.4-inch diagonal Super AMOLED display, with HD + resolution and refresh rate of 90 hertz.

It is, therefore, a higher quality panel than 6.6 inch TFT that mounts the version with 5G, although this also has a 90 hertz refresh rate and the same resolution.

All of this is supported by MediaTek brains, the Helio G80 in the A22, and the Dimensity 700 in the AA22 5G. The latter is the same processor present in models like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G.

We also find 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB in both models, although the Galaxy A22 5G is also available in a model with 8 GB RAM. In any case, we have 5,000 mAh battery capacity and wired charging of up to 15 W of power.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G and where to buy

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be available in Europe at a price of 229 euros in its most basic version, and 249 euros on the 128GB storage model. For now, the price of the model without 5G has not been revealed.

