By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/01/2020 1:59 pm

After a lot of blood, sweat and tears, the Mexican studio Halberd Studios is happy to announce that his latest project, 9 Years of Shadows, has completed its campaign in Kickstarter very successfully.

After being on the platform for just over a month, 9 Years of Shadows He not only managed to meet his primary funding goal, but also exceeded all other milestones set by the team. Thanks to a contribution of more than $ 80 thousand dollars and 2,918 sponsors, this Mexican metroidvania can be enjoyed by the entire community of video gamers.

Through a statement, Halberd Studios thanks everyone who supported the project as follows:

“The entire 9 Years of Shadows team is more than grateful and motivated at the same time for all the support we have received. The most optimistic expectations we had for the campaign were exceeded! It is an honor to have their trust and support in producing this game, and you can be sure that we will do our best to live up to the expectations of the community that have supported us and are now part of the team as well. Thank you very much to all!”

Similarly, the team took the opportunity to announce the three winners of the Art challenge and whose illustrations will be part of the official art book for 9 Years of Shadows. Here you can see these illustrations:

9 Years of Shadows will go on sale sometime in 2021 to Nintendo Switch and PC. Meanwhile, take a look at the healing music that you can find within this title.

Source: Halberd Studios

The sixth season of Call of Duty: Mobile begins!

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, movie buff and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.