9 Years of Shadow is a Mexican indie video game that launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise the necessary funds to develop the game. Inspired by the classic Metroid and Castlevania franchises, in less than a week he reached the goal necessary to get down to business, and to date, he has managed to raise close to two million pesos, something that will certainly benefit the work of the game and could bring it to more platforms.

Initially the Kickstarter for 9 Years of Shadow asked for an amount of 380,000 pesos that was collected in just four days. Once this initial goal was met, the game promised to reach both PC and Nintendo Switch, but With its total of 1,988,905 pesos, it is now certain that the title will improve many details of its production..

Halberd Studios, a team of Mexican developers based in Guadalajara, Jalisco and those behind the project, sent a few words of thanks to everyone who contributed to the Kickstarter campaign:

“It was a campaign full of emotions, joy and surprise where the protagonists were all of you: our collaborators. Without your help and support this project would not be what it is today. We have a team that is eager to work on a game that represents the dream of all of us. On behalf of the entire Halberd team, we thank all of you who contributed to 9 Years of Shadow. ”

Now the opening and ending scenes of the video game will feature animations, plus it will include a new difficulty called “New Game +” and it will be unlocked once the game is finished for the first time. This will add to the already confirmed participation of the Composers of the music of Castlevania and Mega Man Michiru Yamane and Manami Matsumae.

9 Years of Shadow will be released sometime in December 2021 for PC and Nintendo Switch, and for now you can play a demo for PC.

