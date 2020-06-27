It was June 27, 2011 and CM Punk took the stage, sat on the ramp, took the microphone and simply said all the rubbish he could think of from WWE, taking out his frustrations on what would become for many the best promo of history.

CM Punk was about to leave WWE, because his contract had expired and he had no intention of renewing, as he was frustrated with the management that the company had given him. He was sickened by the fact that it was not considered a stellar event at WrestleMania, while The Miz earned that privilege; Furthermore, he had no chance for the following year as The Rock had been confirmed for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Vince McMahon and the creative team at WWE decided to create a story with this theme and offered CM Punk a title fight, to later do a totally free promo in which he could express his frustrations, and make the public believe that he would leave the company. with the championship.

The story was wonderful, the unique promo and the five-star fight, making CM Punk one of the biggest stars of that time and legitimately considered “The Best in the World”.

This promo started the “Age of Reality” in WWE and also the so-called “Punk Summer”, which unfortunately the company ended up completely ruined.

To celebrate the ninth anniversary of the “Pipe Bomb” we leave the Spanish translation of the entire promo:

John Cena, while you’re lying there, I hope as uncomfortable as you can be, I want you to listen to me. I want you to say this, because before I leave in three weeks with your WWE Championship, I have a lot of things that I want to get off my chest.

I don’t hate you John, I don’t even like you, I like you a lot better than most of those behind the scenes.

I hate this idea that you are the best, because you are not, I am the best. I am the Best in the world, there is one thing you are better than me, and that is kissing Vince McMahon’s ass.

You’re as good at kissing Vince’s ass as the Hulk Hogan did. I do not know if you are as good as Dwayne (The Rock), he is a very good kisses. It always was and still is.

Oops !, I’m breaking the fourth wall.

I’ve been the best since the first day I joined this company and I’ve been belittled and hated ever since that day because Paul Heyman saw something in me that no one else wanted to admit.

That’s right, I’m a Paul Heyman boy. Do you know who else was a Paul Heyman guy ?, Brock Lesnar and he took off, just like I did, the big difference between Brock and me is that I’m going to leave with the WWE Championship.

I’ve grabbed so many imaginary Vince McMahon brass rings that I finally realized is just that, completely imaginary. The only thing that is real is me and the fact that day after day, for almost 6 years, I have shown the whole world that I am the best with this microphone, in that ring, and even in the comments. No one can touch me.

And yet, no matter how many times I prove it, I’m not in their lovely little collector’s cups, I’m not on the cover of the show, they barely promote me, I can’t get into movies, I don’t appear on any USA Network shit show, no I’m in the Wrestlemania poster, I’m not in the promotion that plays at the beginning of the Show, I’m not in Conan O’Brian, I’m not in Jimmy Fallon, but what matters is that I should be, and believe me, it’s not about sour grapes, but the fact that Dwayne is at the Wrestlemania Main Event next year and I am not, makes me sick.

Hey let me clarify one thing, those who are cheering me on now are the biggest reason I am leaving. Because they are the ones who are drinking in those collection cups, they are the ones who buy those programs where my face is not on the cover, and then, at 5 am at the airport, they stand on my face thinking that they can get a autograph and sell it on eBay because they are too lazy to get a real job.

I’m leaving on July 17 with the WWE Championship and who knows, maybe I will defend myself in NJPW, maybe I will return to ROH. Hey Colt Cabana, how are you?

The reason I am leaving is because of all of you, because when I leave, you will continue to spend money on this company, I am just a wheel spoke, the wheel will continue to spin and I understand that Vince McMahon will make money in spite of himself, it is a millionaire who should be a Billionaire. Do you know why he is not a billionaire ?, because he surrounds himself with absurd fools, stocking suckers like John Laurinaitis, who would tell him everything he wants to hear.

And I would like to think that maybe this company will be better when Vince McMahon dies, but the fact is that it will be taken by the idiot of his daughter and the asshole of his son-in-law, and the rest his stupid family.

Let me tell a personal Vince McMahon story. They know that we do all that “Bullying” campaign… ..

They have silenced me

