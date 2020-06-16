Nails are often forgotten in our daily care. However, they say a lot about us and therefore, it is necessary that they are hydrated, neat and beautiful so that they look good and also stay healthy. See what are the best tips to keep in mind.

June 16, 2020 10:31 a.m.

Usually, the nail They are affected by internal and external factors that cause them to weaken, stain, or become brittle and brittle. Therefore, the care of them is very important.

Therefore, we will introduce you 9 tips to keep in mind in the daily care of your nails, especially if you do the manicure frequently. In this way, you will get strong and healthy nails, without the need for products with high chemical compounds that can ruin them.

9 tips to care for one hundred percent nails.

one. Learn how to dry your hands. Water deteriorates the cuticle and increases the appearance of infections. It is important that they are well dried and with papal towels, to avoid dryness.

2. Cut your nails straight. To avoid ingrown nails, it is best to take a small nail clipper and cut them straight. Make sure you don’t get past the fleshy part because it’s easier for them to dry out.

Dry your nails well with paper towels.

3. Avoid the cigarette. Tobacco causes the nails to turn yellowish and at the same time slows the normal growth of the cuticle.

Four. Use suitable products. Do not use nail polish removers or hardeners with acetone or too much formalin because they weaken the keratin layers (natural nail protector) and leave them exposed to bacteria and fungi.

5. Hydrate your nails. When you apply moisturizer to your hands, be sure to spread it on your nails as well, doing circular massages on each one.

Nails should be cared for just like any other part of the body.

6. Keep them clean. Do not settle for manicure at the hairdresser, it is essential that you remove daily the dirt that accumulates under the nails.

7. Eat vitamins A and B. Both strengthen nails, so increase the consumption of tomato, red bell pepper, carrot and brewer’s yeast.

8. Do not use metal files. Metal files are not a good option because they can produce stepparents. It is better to use cardboard files. It proceeds from the sides to the center continuously and with smooth movements.

9. Wear enamel with a protective base. If you’re used to wearing your nail polish, be sure to use a protective primer first, then spread the polish in very thin layers and leave for a few minutes before applying the second coat. Don’t do your manicure more than once a week because it weakens your cuticles.