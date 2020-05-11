Life will not be the same after the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The world will change, or rather, it has already changed and at the present moment it is impossible to know how everything will be and when it will return to normal. Everything is speculation. Now is the time to stay home and contribute in whatever way we can so that everything goes as quickly as possible.

Speaking of Travel has always indicated to postpone instead of canceling your trip. We can’t travel yet, but we can dream, right? And we should. Dreaming of the next trip: where will it be? How do I choose my first destination after the pandemic passes? Who will I go with? How many days will I spend traveling?

Some people are eager to book an upcoming trip. We believe that the moment is still delicate and uncertain for the return of trips, but if you want to plan or take advantage of some promotion, we will give you some tips so that you can organize yourself safely and attentively to the main changes in travel with the pandemic.

1- Bet on national destinations at the first moment

The big bet for resuming, without a doubt, is national travel due to all the security because we are in our territory and close to home. Allied to that, we still help to move the economy of our country that is in trouble more than ever. It is very likely that your first trip in the new era will be for our beloved Brazil and we believe that this can be wonderful. Our country with continental proportions has a lot to offer from North to South and deserves to be explored and valued. Many travelers have already exchanged the idea of ​​enjoying the summer in the Caribbean to enjoy the beautiful Brazilian beaches. Whether by car or plane, near or far, there is always an interesting city for you to visit and fall in love with incredible itineraries for all tastes and pockets. Other than that, traveling in Brazil you have the coverage of your health plan and also of the Unified Health System (SUS). When traveling abroad, you will need to have travel insurance with excellent coverage, as the costs are very high – mainly in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling.

2- Beware of promotions

Some companies, such as airlines, online agencies and hotels, are betting on promotions at this moment to re-heat the market and monetize. The point here is to be aware of all the rules, especially in relation to markdowns and cancellations. In addition, some companies may go bankrupt or may not deliver what they offer, with many pranks. Our tip here is to read very carefully, research a lot about the company before closing and if you are in doubt and you are not 100% sure, do not close. The headache in the future can be great and the cheap can be very expensive.

3- Travel agencies

The important role of travel agents has never been more valued. Travelers, more than ever, are clearly realizing the value of good travel agencies, who take care of customers in a personalized way, whether it is time to help fulfill the dream of a unique trip or immediate assistance in time of crisis, to achieve a flight to bring a customer home, while struggling to get a refund, rebooking and whatever else is needed.

Closing a trip at that moment through an agency brings greater security, whether for all the experience behind a good travel agent or for possible cancellations, markings that can generate some future headache.

Our biggest tip is not to close with anyone considering only the price. If you intend to use the services of a travel agency and want an indication of trust, send an email to reservas@falandodeviagem.com.br, which we will forward to our partner who will give the best possible service and all the guidelines for closing safely from your dreamed trip.

4- Nature-focused destinations

Undoubtedly, destinations focused on nature, adventure tourism, beaches, waterfalls, lakes and trails are the great bet for the resumption of the travel market. Being outdoors has never been more desired and valued. Trips to large urban centers should be in the background for now.

