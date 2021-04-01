9 series very similar to Game of Thrones that you can see on Netflix

The best fantasy is on Netflix!

Still today we have recent the phenomenon of Game of Thrones, the series based on the novel saga of the same name, all published by George RR Martin. The Game of Thrones hit on HBO It was such that there was a time when, as happened with Lost, everyone was talking about Game of Thrones the day after a new chapter was broadcast (what times…). And when we say “everyone” we mean everyone.

For that reason, if you enjoyed the adventures and misadventures in Westeros, are nine recommendations, available on Netflix, will be your next stop, especially since many of them have a lot of similarities with the history of the Seven Kingdoms.

Series like Game of Thrones on Netflix

From the entire Netflix catalog we have selected the series most similar to Game of Thrones, all of them full of fantasy, epic adventures and, in many cases, combat full of brutality.

Damned

The protagonist of the first season of For Thirteen Reasons, Katherine Langford, go back to the red platform with a adventure between what fantastic, it mythological and the Arthurian legends. In it, Nimue has a mysterious and powerful gift, which he will not hesitate to use against forces of evil, in this case embodied in the Red Paladins and King Uther.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Marline

Linking with the previous recommendation, we find this long-lived series television, which evokes us ancient times, where the Magic seemed to have a supreme preponderance before the darkness of knowledge and where legends like that of the King Arthur were passed by word of mouth until they became, for example, realities in our present, in this case through a funny and entertaining series where a young wizard is still unaware of the powers he treasures.

Year: 2008 Seasons: 5 Episodes available: 65 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Luna Nera

We are facing another story of Magic, although this time it takes Italian invoice, being a work practically unknown in our country. In Luna Nera the action takes us to XVII century, where a young woman discovers how her family is made up of generations of witches, with the fatal fate that her boyfriend’s father wants hunt them down for practicing the black magic arts.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Vikings

Created by a period series expert such as Michael Hirst, responsible for The Tudors and Camelot, Vikings is a brutal alternative to Game of Thrones that will put you in direct contact with the power struggles and stark violence of the viking tribes 1000 years ago. Shot with the utmost historical rigor, it delves into the adventures of a rebellious young hero and his family. Action, blood and many allusions to Odin.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 89 Approximate duration: 44 minutes

The last kingdom

The Last Kingdom is an English series that also draws on Viking traditions, transporting us to England in the year 872, which was being invaded by the northern tribes. Only the kingdom of Wessex, under the command of Alfred the Great, managed to resist the attack. An epic story in which we follow Uhtred, a half-Saxon, half-Viking warrior who goes in search of his origins in an England beginning to take shape.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 4 Available Episodes: 36 Approximate Duration: 60 minutes

Outlander

An epic tale that follows in the footsteps of Claire Randall, a combat nurse who for some reason is transported in space-time to mid 18th century. Based on a series of romantic and fantasy novels, it delves into Claire’s relationship with two male characters, a romance through time with brushstrokes of fantasy and time.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 42 Approximate duration: 65 minutes

Once upon a time

This successful series mix the real world with fairy tales, while we follow the protagonist, Emma swan, discovers that he belongs to a fantasy world thanks to the surprise appearance of his son, which he had given up for adoption.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 7 Episodes available: 156 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The witcher

Based on the successful series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, previously adapted to the video game, The Witcher tells the adventures of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia, dedicated to hunting mutant monsters in a world full of fantasy. This is one of the best recent Netflix series, clearly inspired by the phenomenon of Game of Thrones.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Star Trek: Discovery

We finish the selection with a special recommendation, aimed at everyone who wants to simply enjoy the most adventurous part of Game of Thrones. Something far from medieval worlds, in Star Trek: Discovery you will discover (forgive the redundancy) a new generation of trekkies located ten years before that the mythical Spock or Captain Kirk are shown with their Enterprise. With them you will discover other planets, civilizations and forms of life aboard the ship USS Discovery, recovering, somehow, the conquering spirit of the Khaleesi.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 42 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

