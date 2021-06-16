9 secret codes for Huawei phones that you have to try

A guide with 9 secret codes for Huawei phones and some for Android. They can be very useful!

Do you have a Huawei mobile device? So do not detach from your screen, right now you will discover some secret codes for Huawei mobile devices. Try them all!

All mobile devices have different functions, many of them are hidden from the general public and to access them, so-called “Secret codes”.

In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about these secret codes on Android and especially if you have a Huawei mobile. If you want more details, join us to discover them.

What are secret codes on Android and what are they used for?

When referring to secret codes for Huawei or Android mobiles, is nothing more than a set of codes that provide access to different sections of functions, settings and information on your mobile device.

They are called secrets, for the simple fact that they are not known by all users, but by those most curious and who want to go further, by the telephone operators or technical service.

With this, we do not mean that using these codes can damage your mobile or that you can change settings to improve it. You simply provide access to information such as IMEI, serial and more, as well as for test your battery, touch panel and others.

The secret codes for Huawei and Android mobiles vary according to the version of the operating system, so with the arrival of updates, they usually generate new codes.

However, there are many and can be divided into different categories: general (information, test, configuration, for developers and backup) and those that are by manufacturer.

Types of Android secret codes

As we mentioned previously, there is a great variety of secret codes and that are broken down into different categories. So before seeing the secret codes for Huawei mobiles, we will see some of the Android operating system in general. Next, we tell you more about each one.

General codes

They are those that work (or at least should) on any device that has Android operating system, regardless of the brand or model of mobile. These are usually divided into five groups:

Of information

It allows you know hardware or software information in general from your mobile or from a specific part. These are:

* # 06 # – Show IMEI. # 0 # – Phone information menu. ## 4636 ## – Phone information menu. ## 34971539 ## – Camera information. ## 1111 ## – FTA version ## 1234 ## – PDA version of the software. # 12580369 # – Software and hardware information * # 7465625 # – Phone lock status ## 232338 ## – MAC address ## 2663 ## – Touchscreen ## 3264 ## – RAM version ## 232337 # * # – Bluetooth address ## 2222 ## – Hardware version ## 44336 ## – Operating system version and update data.

They are those that allow you take a test or test on your mobile in case something does not work properly or to check that everything is fine.

## 197328640 ## – Test mode ## 232339 ## – Wi-Fi test ## 0842 ## – Vibration and screen brightness test ## 2664 ## – Touchscreen test ## 232331 ## – Bluetooth test ## 1472365 ## – Quick test / Quick GPS analysis ## 1575 ## – Complete GPS analysis ## 0283 ## – Packet loop test ## 0 ## * – Test for LCD screens ## 0289 ## – Audio test ## 0588 ## – Proximity sensor test Configuration

They allow you to access three settings that can be useful in some circumstances:

* # 9090 # – Diagnostic settings * # 301279 # – HSDPA and HSUPA settings * # 872564 # – USB input settings From developers

To access certain developer options (similar to the one you can activate from your mobile settings), you can use the following codes:

* # 9900 # – System dump ## 778 (+ green / call button) – Access the EPST Backup menu

One of the most useful, especially when you don’t want to lose information from your mobile and you need to backup the media files.

## 273282255663282 ## * – Backup all media

9 secret codes for Huawei phones

Now that we have seen some secret codes on Android, let’s review some secret codes for Huawei mobiles. In this case, if you have a mobile from this manufacturer, write down these codes to access information and functions on your device when you need it.

Of course, keep in mind that they will only be functional if your computer has the Android operating system, since once the Harmony Os (Huawei’s own operating system) is launched, they will not have any validity.

## 147852 – Test mode # 8746846549 – Nam Setting # 8746846549 – RUIM card (personal information about the user) ## 5674165485 – Hardware test ## 1857448368 – Smartphone version ## 0000 ## – Know the IMEI of the device ## 225 ## – Information about the different calendars on the mobile ## 426 ## – FCM Diagnostics (shows information about push notifications, as well as the latest messages that have been received) ## 2846579 ## – Project Menu.

For general information, the code “Project Menu” It comes with 6 options: Background Mode, Veneer Informations, Network Information Query, Software Upgrade, Restore Factory, Battery Charge.

Background Mode: to diagnose and solve problems with the mobile.Veneer Informations: shows system information, breaking down the versions and subversions of practically all the components of the mobile.Network Information Query: provides information about your mobile networks.Software Upgrade: to install system or application updates.Restore Factory: restore the factory mobile. (It requires deactivating any type of protection in the mobile lock).Battery Charge: displays additional information about the battery and its charge.

Now that you know more about secret codes Android and those custom for Huawei phones, you can use them when you need them for any situation.

