9 rugby games to download on your Android smartphone

Have a great time with this selection of the best rugby games to download on Android. They are luxurious!

The rugby It is a contact sport with different players very entertaining, which follows rules similar to popular american football. The only difference is that in rugby players do not wear any type of body protectionTherefore, the parties are more aggressive.

Clearly being a fairly popular sport it has its video game versionespecially for the Android operating system. So if on other occasions you met the best video games for Android and the best titles to play without WiFi, this time we will show you the best rugby games to download on your Android smartphone totally free.

The 5 best gacha and RPG games you can try on Android

Best rugby games for Android

Rugby League 20Rugby Nations 19Rugby World Championship 2Rugby Sevens ManagerRugby RushBlocky RugbyRugby: Hard RunnerRugby League – 34 at War – Full GameRugby KickRugby: Hard Runner

The advisable thing to enjoy this type of video game is to have a mid-range mobile onwards, since most of the titles on this list require certain resources. And if you have a mobile or tablet with less than 3 years old you can play these titles without problem.

Rugby League 20

As well as the video game developer Electronic arts has to FIFA, the developer Distinctive Games has Rugby League 20, and is that this game in particular is one of the best Rugby emulators for Android from the actuality.

Presents a 3D game style extremely dynamic, with buttons on the screen quite easy and intuitive to use. In addition, it has hundreds of leagues from different parts of the world and you can play with the best exponents of Rugby of the moment.

As if that were not enough, you have the opportunity to create your own team, which allows you to improve each of the players if you wish.

Rugby Nations 19

Another Rugby emulator to consider is Rugby Nations 19, presents a 3D style with pretty decent graphics considering it’s a mobile game. In addition, you can enjoy both day and night matches in fascinating stadiums.

You will have the opportunity to participate in world and take your preferred team to victory and thus raise that precious cup.

As if that were not enough, you can also create your own Rugby team and improve it little by little, since with each victory you will earn money and in this way you can sign new players.

Rugby World Championship 2

If you are a lover of retro games, you can perfectly enjoy Rugby World Championship 2, since its gameplay style and mechanics make reference to old school video games.

Count with one 3D style and you can see your team and others from a fairly sharp aerial view. Clearly the movements of the players are more robotic, however it has the main essence of Rugby.

Rugby Sevens Manager

If you want to live the experience of a technical directorthen you should play Rugby Sevens Manager. This particular emulator makes you live the life of a technical director and owner of a Rugby team, create your own game strategies and create formations with the best players.

And that’s not all, you can also buy and sell players, compete with teams from all over the world and train each of the players separately, in this way to ensure the perfect balance of the team. Unfortunately you will not be able to view the matches, simply when playing the result of the confrontation will be seen.

Rugby Rush

With Rugby Rush you will have the opportunity to live the experience of a professional rugby player much closer, especially if you like free shots. This video game has an incredible graphic quality, both in characters, ball, players and the field.

Rugby Rush has the staff of Top 12 Rugby World Teams, you can choose the player of your choice and enjoy frantic matches full of adrenaline.

Blocky Rugby

This particular video game mixes the tenderness of Lego style blocks with the fascinating Rugby. You visual section it is enough colorful and engaging, in a few minutes you will already know how to handle the game mechanics.

It has the popular 3D style but in blocks – a very captivating mix -, you can take free throws, Apply attack strategies and defense, practice free throws and improve your personal brand.

As if that were not enough, it has the most important teams in the world and some relevant leagues, so if you are looking for rugby games to download to your Android smartphone, this may be a good option.

Rugby: Hard Runner

One of the best and funniest rugby games that exist for Android is: Rugby: Hard Runner. It is a video game where you can have fun running with a ball, kick it, avoid obstacles and score a try.

In this title what will mark the difference will be your reflections and how fast you can be against your opponents, as you overcome barriers you will level up.

Rugby League – 34 at War – Full Game

The game Rugby league was developed by a fan of the sport, therefore, certain quite relevant aspects that according to his point of view is lacking in sport.

His visual style is quite particular, since you can see the whole game and the plays from above, but you will not be able to see the details of the players.

However, you will have the possibility to play either in the male or female league, and even choose between 39 teams and participate in the Rugby World Cup. Despite being fairly basic in appearance and relatively new, it is very entertaining and addictive if you enjoy Rugby.

Rugby Kick: Super Strike Training

One of the best games to download on your smartphone Android and that could not be missing in this list is: Rugby Kick: Super Strike Training. It is a video game where you can only take shots at goal, and whose objective will be to try to pass the ball between the two posters.

However, to make the game more interesting the bow will have a marker, where you can barely hit the ball you will earn many points.

In addition, in front of the arc there will be a player who will avoid at all costs that you hit the shot, something similar to penalties, but in Rugby. What do you think? Do you dare to practice with this game?

As you will see, rugby games to download on Android devices There are a lot of them, but here we have made a compilation with the best options. Try them all and choose the best one!

The 55 best free Android games to play in 2021

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at the best soccer games for Android, or better yet, the best soccer manager games on Android, train your team and win!

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all