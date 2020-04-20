No more ordering delivery, check out 9 recipes for those who live alone to be able to eat well!

Living alone has its advantages, after all, nothing better than having your corner to be able to do literally what you want and, especially, eat what you want. But, if you are over 18, you know that this reality is much less magical – nobody tells us that, right? One of the challenges of living alone is the dilemma of cooking. And, often, recipes for those who live alone are those that are very caloric to make, and we don’t always want that!

One day you are thanking the gods of technology for having food apps for delivery, the next you can no longer stand to collect disposable packaging and your body asks for real food, some recipe made by you. Although we have all the ease in the world when it comes to food, cooking for yourself is still the best option, after all, it doesn’t weigh much in your pocket and you keep a more balanced diet.

To help the independent on duty, the Kitchen Guide separated 9 recipes for those who live alone to be able to make – to make their mother proud – and still kill that desire for homemade food. We have separated practical recipes, which can be made in a short time, but which are still top ten in flavor. Connect only in these options:

Pan steak

Time: 25min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pan Steak Ingredients

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1kg of steaks in steaks

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 onions in strips

1 red pepper in strips

1 green pepper in strips

2 chopped garlic cloves

2 tomatoes in strips

1/2 cup of tomato sauce

1/2 cup water

Preparation mode

Heat a pressure cooker with the oil and fry the steaks seasoned with salt and pepper for 3 minutes. Add onion, peppers, garlic and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, the sauce, the water, season with salt and cover the pan. Cook for 8 minutes after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure flow naturally and open the pan. Transfer to a serving dish and serve.

Microwave Meatballs

Time: 25min

Yield: 12 units

Difficulty: easy

Microwave Meatballs Ingredients

450g ground beef

1 small onion cut into cubes

1 clove of crushed garlic

50g of chopped mushroom

1 slice of bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon basil

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 can of sautéed tomato sauce

Parsley branches

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix the onion, garlic, mushroom, ground beef, bread crumbs and basil. Season with salt and pepper. Make 12 meatballs with the minced meat and place in an ovenproof dish. Cover with paper towels and cook on high for 5 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Pour the sauce and parsley over the meatballs, cover and cook on high for 7 minutes, stirring constantly, until it is bubbly.

Chicken fillet in butter with leeks

Time: 40min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of chicken fillet in butter with leeks

4 chicken breast fillets

2 teaspoons of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of oil

3 tablespoons of butter

1 stalk of sliced ​​leeks

Juice of 1 orange

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

Preparation mode

Season the fillets with salt and pepper. In a frying pan over medium heat, heat the oil and butter and fry the chicken until golden on both sides. Drain on paper towels and set aside. Add the leeks to the pan and sauté until lightly browned. Pour the orange juice and boil for 3 minutes, scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Add the cream, heat and pour over the fried fillets. Serve, if desired, with white rice and salad.

Microwave rice cake

Time: 25min

Yield: 10 units

Difficulty: easy

Microwave Rice Ball Ingredients

1 cup of cooked white rice

2 beaten eggs

1 spoon (coffee) of baking powder

½ cup of grated ham

1 cup (grated) parmesan cheese

1 cup chopped green tea

Salt and black pepper to taste

Margarine and breadcrumbs for anointing

Preparation mode

In a bowl mix all the ingredients. Then place 2 tablespoons in greased silicone cupcake pans and sprinkled with breadcrumbs. Then microwave for 15 minutes at high power. Finally, let it warm, unmold and serve next.

Pancake with dried tomatoes and arugula

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of dried tomato pancake with arugula

2 cups of tea

2 eggs

Salt to taste

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

1 spoon (coffee) of baking powder

2 cups of wheat flour

Grease margarine

Filling

1 packet of washed and chopped arugula

2 cups chopped sun-dried tomatoes

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Roof

Cottage cheese to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese to taste

Preparation mode

In a blender, beat the dough ingredients, fry in small portions in a non-stick frying pan on both sides for 5 minutes or until cooked and lightly browned and set aside.

In a bowl, place the filling ingredients and mix.

Divide the filling over the ready-made pasta, roll each one like a roll and place in a greased ovenproof dish.

Top with curd and sprinkle with parmesan.

Place in the oven, preheated, for 15 minutes or until browned. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Frying pan hiding

Time: 35min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Frying pan ingredients

800g of boiled and mashed potatoes

1 egg

1 tablespoon of butter

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon of wheat flour

Salt and black pepper to taste

Butter for greasing

Filling

2 tablespoons of butter

1 chopped onion

300g of desalted, cooked and shredded dried meat

1 chopped tomato

Salt and chopped green scent to taste

1 cup of Catupiry® cheese

Preparation mode

For the filling, heat a frying pan with butter over medium heat and fry the onion and dried meat for 2 minutes.

Add the tomato, salt, green smell and saute for 2 minutes. Turn it off and set it aside.

In a bowl, mix the potato, egg, butter, cornstarch, flour, salt and pepper until smooth.

In a greased non-stick frying pan, make a layer with half the mashed potato, one with the filling, one with Catupiry® and one with the rest of the puree.

Cook over low heat for 10 minutes or until light and golden brown.

Turn over a plate and turn over the pan again to brown on the other side. Serve next, sprinkled with green scent.

Mini chicken casserole

Time: 45min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of Chicken Mini-Casserole

2 tablespoons of butter

1 diced onion

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of cooked and shredded chicken

1 diced carrot

1 can drained corn

Salt, black pepper and chopped parsley to taste

1/3 cup sliced ​​pickled champignon

2 diced seedless tomatoes

1 box of sour cream (200g)

1/2 cup of cream cheese

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup grated mozzarella cheese

Preparation mode

Heat a large pan of butter over medium heat. Sauté the onion for 2 minutes. Add the chicken, carrot, corn, salt and pepper. Sauté for 3 minutes, add the champignon and the tomato. Cook for 3 minutes and add the cream and cream cheese. Remove from heat, mix parsley and pour into 5 mini casseroles. Sprinkle with cheese and bake in a high, preheated oven for 10 minutes to brown. Serve immediately.

Rice Pudding In Microwave

Time: 30min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Microwave rice pudding ingredients

1 cup (tea) of washed and drained rice

3 cups of tea

1 can of condensed milk

100g of grated coconut

Cinnamon powder and stick to decorate

Preparation mode

Place the rice and water in a microwave-safe glass or plastic container. Cover with a lid

to microwave and bake in microwave oven for 15 minutes, at high power, or until almost all the water and rice have softened. Remove, mix the condensed milk, the coconut and return to the microwave for 5 minutes or until the condensed milk incorporates

to the rice, stirring half the time not to spill. Allow to warm, transfer to refractories or individual bowls,

decorate with cinnamon powder and stick, and serve next.

Mini chocolate cake with strawberry

Time: 1 am

Yield: 15 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of mini chocolate cake with strawberry

4 eggs (whites and separate yolks)

1 cup of tea

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup (tea) milk

1 cup (tea) chocolate powder

2 cups of wheat flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Margarine and wheat flour for anointing

Powdered chocolate for sprinkling

Small strawberries to decorate

Roof

1 can of condensed milk

2 tablespoons chocolate powder

2 tablespoons of butter

1/3 cup (tea) sour cream

Preparation mode

For the dough, in an electric mixer, beat the egg whites and set aside. Still in an electric mixer, in another bowl, beat the egg yolks, with the sugar and butter until they form a homogeneous cream. Without stopping, alternate the milk, chocolate and flour until smooth. Add the egg whites and baking powder and mix with a spoon. Transfer to greased and floured cupcake pans, place in a pan and place in a medium, preheated oven for 20 minutes or until you stick a toothpick, it comes out clean. Let cool and unmold. For the topping, bring the ingredients, minus the cream, over low heat, stirring, until it boils. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring. Mix the cream and let it cool. Cover the cookies, sprinkle with chocolate powder, decorate with half a strawberry and serve.

Did you see just how many recipe options for those who live alone to be able to make and vary the menu? Which one did you like the most?

