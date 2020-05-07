Or are these recipes with wine already the reasons for your special occasion?

Kitchen Guide – 9 Perfect Wine Recipes for a Special Occasion

Photo: Kitchen Guide

If there is something more delicious than food, it is certainly a recipe that will make wine in its preparation. The explosion of flavors is simply a unique experience. Best of all, you have a wonderful excuse to take the rest of the bottle after using it on your plate. If you have a special occasion: a romantic dinner, a holiday or just want to celebrate life, you can prepare these recipes with wine.

The French use the drink as a special ingredient to complement the dishes and, let’s face it: they are not wrong! Without a doubt, food prepared with wine is a reason for a double celebration. In addition to risottos, the drink can be added in meats and even in desserts. Next, we’ll show you how these wine recipes are everything you need to celebrate a special occasion.

Cheese risotto with bacon

Time: 30min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Bacon cheese risotto ingredients

150g diced bacon

2 tablespoons butter

1 diced onion

1 cup (dry) white wine

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of arboreal rice or carnaroli

1 cube of vegetable broth

4 cups of hot water

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons gouda cheese or grated provolone

4 tablespoons of cream cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation

In a pan, over medium heat fry the bacon in the fat itself, stirring until golden brown. Remove and drain on absorbent paper. Discard the fat and in the same pan, and over medium heat melt the butter. Sauté the onion for 2 minutes. Add the rice and drizzle with the wine. Sauté for 2 minutes and drizzle gradually with the vegetable broth dissolved in the hot water, stirring until it evaporates. Continue watering as the broth evaporates. Cook for 15 minutes or until the rice is tender and creamy.

Picanha pork marinated in wine

Time: 1h30 (+ 6h of refrigerator)

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Picanha ingredients marinated in wine

1 piece of pork steak (approximately 1.2 kg)

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs of rosemary

2 cups dry white wine

2 tablespoons of honey

Salt and black pepper to taste

300g mini onions

Method of preparation

In a bowl, season the steak with olive oil, onion, garlic, bay leaves, 1 sprig of rosemary, wine, honey, salt and pepper. Cover and let stand for 6 hours in the refrigerator. Remove, transfer the steak with the marinade to a medium ovenproof dish, spread the onions around and sprinkle with salt. Cover with aluminum foil and place in a medium preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove the paper and return to the oven for another 20 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer to a platter, drizzle with the marinade liquid and serve garnished with the remaining rosemary

Chester to wine

Time: 2h30 (+ 4h of sauce)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients from chester to wine:

1 chester (approximately 2kg)

1/2 liter of dry white wine

1/2 liter of water

1 chopped onion

4 crushed garlic cloves

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 chopped celery stalk

2 bay leaves

1 cup of olive oil

1 can of peaches in drained syrup (450g)

Nuts to taste

Method of preparation

Wash the chester. With a sharp pointed knife, drill holes (carefully) throughout the chester to allow the seasoning to penetrate.

Transfer to a bowl and cover with wine, water, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, celery, bay leaf and olive oil, mix and let stand for 4 hours in the refrigerator. turning in half the time.

Remove the chester from the marinade, reserving half the broth.

Transfer the chester to a large pan, pour over the reserved broth, cover with aluminum foil and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and return to the oven for another 30 minutes or until it is golden, watering from time to time with the broth in the pan.

Remove from the oven and place on a platter. Drizzle with a little of the broth that has formed in the pan and serve decorated with peaches and walnuts.

Panna cotta with wine sauce

Time: 40min (+ 4h of refrigerator)

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Panna cotta ingredients with wine syrupO

2 cups of fresh cream

1 cup of tea

1 can of condensed milk

4 tablespoons of sugar

3 gems

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 envelope of flavorless powdered gelatin

Grease margarine

Syrup

1/2 cup of tea

1 cup (dry) red wine

1 packet of frozen red fruit pulp

Method of preparation

For the syrup, bring all the ingredients to medium heat until it forms a not too thick syrup. Turn off and let cool. Place the fresh cream, milk, condensed milk, sugar and egg yolks in a saucepan and bring to medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick. Turn off, add the essence and the prepared gelatin according to the instructions on the package and mix.

Divide between small greased individual pans and refrigerate for 4 hours or until firm. Remove, unmold, drizzle with syrup and serve.

Cod fish with olives

Time: 1h (+ 12h sauce)

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Codfish ingredients with wine and olives

4 pieces of cod

100g of chopped black olives

2 crushed garlic cloves

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of breadcrumbs

Salt, thyme and chopped fresh basil to taste

3 diced potatoes

1 cup (dry) white wine

Olive oil for watering

Method of preparation

Place the cod in a bowl, cover with water and soak for 12 hours, changing the water 4 times in that time. Drain and set aside.

In a bowl, mix the olives, garlic, oil, breadcrumbs, salt, thyme and basil until a paste is formed. Place the cod slices in an ovenproof dish and divide the olive paste over them.

Spread the potato around the cod, drizzle with wine and olive oil. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated medium oven for 30 minutes.

Remove the paper and bake for another 15 minutes or until softened and browned. Remove and serve, if desired, with lettuce salad.

Muscle with wine sauce

Time: 1h15

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of oil

1.5kg of diced muscle

1 large chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

2 tablespoons of tomato extract

1/2 cup (dry) red wine

1 cube of beef broth

1 bay leaf

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon shallow cornstarch

3 tablespoons of water

Method of preparation:

Heat a skillet over high heat with the oil and brown the meat cubes. Lower the heat, add the onion and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes. Pour the extract and fry for 2 minutes. Add wine, broth, bay leaf, salt, pepper and add water until the meat is covered. Cover and cook over low heat for 45 minutes or until softened and the broth is reduced. Dissolve cornstarch in water and pour into the sauce, stirring constantly until it thickens. Serve immediately.

Filet mignon with wine and potatoes

Time: 30min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Filet mignon ingredients with wine and potatoes

4 tablespoons butter

400g of pre-cooked balls without skin

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of olive oil

800g filet mignon in strips

1/2 cup (dry) red wine

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Method of preparation

Put half the butter in a frying pan, add the potato balls, season with salt and fry until golden brown. Turn it off and set it aside.

Heat a pan, over high heat, with the remaining butter, oil and fry the fillet seasoned with salt and pepper for 3 minutes or until golden brown.

Add the wine and cook for 2 minutes. Add the water mixed with the cornstarch and cook until the sauce thickens.

Set the salt, mix and transfer to a serving dish. Serve with reserved reserved potato balls, decorating with parsley.

Roasted pear with wine sauce

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Roasted pear ingredients with wine sauce

3 pears

Butter for greasing

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup (dry) red wine

Cream ice cream to accompany

Mint leaves for garnish

Method of preparation

Cut the pears in half and remove the seeds.

Place in a greased pan and sprinkle with sugar and powdered cinnamon.

Drizzle with red wine, cover with aluminum foil and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Remove, transfer the pears to dessert plates and drizzle them with the syrup that has formed in the pan.

Serve next with ice cream decorated with mint leaves.

Grape flan with wine sauce

Time: 20min (+ 3h refrigerator)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Grape flan ingredients with wine sauce

2 envelopes of unflavored powdered gelatin

2 cups of concentrated grape juice

1 can of condensed milk

1 can of cream without serum (300g)

Oil for greasing

Syrup

1/2 cup (concentrated) grape juice

1/2 cup (tea) of soft red wine

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) sugar

Method of preparation

Prepare the gelatine as instructed on the packaging, transfer to a blender and blend with grape juice, condensed milk and sour cream until smooth.

Pour into a greased 20cm diameter hole pan and refrigerate for 3 hours.

In a saucepan, bring the syrup ingredients to medium heat for 15 minutes or until thickened, without stirring.

Unmold the flan, spread the syrup on top and serve, if desired, decorated with grapes.

