When it was published that the Government was going to carry out a mobility study based on data provided by mobile operators In order to study the Covid-19 pandemic, controversy arose. Delicate issues such as privacy were put on the table, even though it would be anonymised data, or as possible fines if we left our community. Finally, the study is already here and it is what was promised: a study of population mobility.

The INE has published the report with the data accumulated since last March 16. For the first two weeks, until March 31, data was collected every other day. Once that date arrived, the accumulated data has already been daily and the results indicate that more than 85% of Spaniards have been at their homes since the state of alarm was decreed, and that this figure has exceeded 90% since total confinement that did not include essential services.

Nine out of ten Spaniards have not left their residential area

Under the name of DataCOVID, the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence has published a report jointly with the National Statistics Institute. A report in which the movement of citizens in Spain has been analyzed since the state of alarm was decreed, a month ago today.

The data collected since March 16 reveals that up to 90% of citizens have not left their residential area

This report has collected data from approximately 80% of mobile phones in circulation in the country, and has revealed that less than 15% of the analyzed population has left their areas of residence to go to other places, reaching a drop of 6% on specific days such as March 22 or April 5. Considerable data if we consider that last November figures close to 30% were recorded.

The study can be consulted from today through its website, has been made available to the different autonomous communities and there are already 11 who are using this data in their future decision making during the alarm state and, therefore, quarantine. In this study, with aggregated and always anonymous data, an interactive graph can be accessed to observe mobility data in great detail.

The INE says that in this study the data of the mobile operators has been obtained to build a map that allows knowing if the movements of the population between territories have increased or decreased, thus identifying areas with greater crowding and affluence, with a higher risk of needing healthcare if necessary. For this, the territory has been divided into 3,200 cells or mobility areas, and everything can now be consulted publicly.

