Apple has just announced the new iPhone SE 2020. Presented via press release, the iPhone SE is, for all intents and purposes, an iPhone 8 renovated on the inside. State-of-the-art components in a familiar chassis and a price that makes it a great phone. Let’s see what the iPhone SE, the 9 most outstanding novelties, technical specifications, price and release date.

iPhone SE (2020): the 9 most outstanding novelties of the new Apple terminal

After abandoning its plans to make a presentation with new products, Apple has decided get on with iPhone SE (2020) otherwise. Breadcrumbs about his plans have been appearing in the form of rumors, but also oversights by the company. A few days ago a screen protector appeared for this model, as well as AppleCare + coverage.

The new iPhone SE from 2020 adds a series of very interesting novelties, combined with a tremendously attractive price. The most outstanding, compared to the previous generation of iPhone SE and the rest of the iPhone currently for sale, are the following:

A13 Bionic processor, the same that the 2019 iPhone 11 assembles. That is, the most powerful chip created by Apple to date.

8-core neural motor that supports machine learning and artificial intelligence functions. Augmented reality is also benefited by this chip.

Part of the 64GB of base storage, which is double that the entry model of the iPhone SE reached. We have three storages in total, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, adding the latter over the previous model

4.7-inch screen with True Tone and P3 color gamut. A size and screen inherited from iPhone 8. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The iPhone SE is capable of taking portrait mode photos like this.

12MP and ƒ1.8 rear camera enhanced with portrait mode support thanks to computational photography capabilities. Supports photos with Smart HDR. In addition, the terminal is capable of recording audio in stereo, like the 2019 iPhone.

This model also incorporates wireless charging. And unlike the iPhone 8 it’s based on, it also has fast charging.

The new iPhone SE incorporates IP67 resistance to dust and water for 30 minutes at a maximum of 1 meter.

The return of Touch ID as an authentication system. Recall that Apple released its latest Touch ID models in 2017.

A price from 489 euros that make it very attractive for users who are looking to renew a smartphone for a competent one, but do not need to have the latest of the latest.

The truth is that they are quite leading features in terms of the processor, which places it at the height of the latest iPhone of 2019. This will allow you to have a long life of software and security updates. Along with the RAM, the iPhone SE 2020’s performance should be good over the years.

The rest of the iPhone SE 2020 specifications associated with a contained price give rise to a very attractive terminal.

2020 iPhone SE, a knockdown price for cutting-edge features

Clearly, the 2020 iPhone SE is not intended for the public looking for the latest of the latest. It maintains technologies such as the LCD screen and Touch ID, which give the model familiarity. Designed for those who are not ready to make the jump to Face ID and its new interface.

The iPhone SE 2020 comes in three colors: white, black and red (RED). And it has the following storage capacities and price:

64GB iPhone SE 2020: 489 euros.

128GB iPhone SE 2020: 539 euros.

256GB iPhone SE 2020: 659 euros.

The reservation of the new terminal opens starting this Friday, April 17. It can be purchased at the Apple online store with a delivery scheduled for next week. For more information, you can check the comparison of the iPhone SE 2020 with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, with the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and other Android competitors.

