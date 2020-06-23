Apple will stop using Intel chips and design the processors for its desktops and laptops.

Apple announced that Macs – laptops and desktops – will begin the transition to leave Intel processors and work in the future with their own ARM design processors.

In other words, Macs will work with the same type of chips as iPhones and iPads (the ARM design allows less energy to be consumed than other chips).

Apple CEO Tim Cook, broke the news at the World Developers Conference (WWDC), an annual company event.

Now, Apple’s challenge will be to smoothly switch processors and convince third-party developers to update their apps.

“We hope to ship our first Apple-powered Mac by the end of the year,” Cook said, adding that it would probably be two years before the full line of products had made the jump.

The firm said that the measure would allow him to offer devices with new features and better performance, in addition to facilitating developers to “write and optimize software for the entire Apple ecosystem.”

“Apple’s motivations for doing this include reducing its dependence on Intel, maximizing its investment in processors, increasing performance and giving itself more flexibility and agility when it comes to future products,” he said. Geoff Blaber, from the consulting firm CCS Insight.

“Embracing ARM processors and making iPhone, iPad and Mac hardware more consistent is a strategic necessity, but there will be inevitable obstacles along the way,” he added.



AppleTim Cook said it was a “historic day” for Mac computers.

Apple said it had already developed native versions of several of its own applications, including Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro, for the new processors. IPhone and iPad applications can also be run on computers.

Apple said Microsoft was working on an optimized version of Office, and Adobe was developing a new version of Photoshop.

Other developers should be able to launch new versions of their applications “in a matter of days,” said the company’s chief software officer, Craig Federighi.

He added that old apps would be automatically translated at install time, although they wouldn’t work as well.

Effect on sales

ARM chips are based on the designs of ARM, a UK-based company.

The clients of this company adapt these designs or add capabilities according to their own needs.

Samsung, Qualcomm and Huawei They are among the many other companies that do.

Some people planning to buy a Mac may postpone the acquisition until the devices with the new processors go on sale.

This could affect sales both at Apple and in the studios that manufacture software for the platform.

Apple is the fourth largest provider of computers, according to market research firm Gartner, behind Lenovo, HP and Dell.

The company says it has more than 100 million active Mac users. In June 2005, when it first announced the move to Intel chips, the number was about 12.5 million.

“Apple represents approximately 4.5% of the laptop market and 2.6% of the desktop market, so the financial impact for Intel will not be significant,” said Jon Erensen of Gartner.



AppleThe new version of the MacOS, “Big Sur”, has design tweaks.

Analysis by James Clayton, North American Technology Correspondent

The processor is the brain of the computer and changing it is no small thing, so Apple has not decided lightly.

The big question is: what good will this do for the Mac?

The prevailing vision in Silicon Valley is that Apple’s processor will create more powerful Macs.

Building it internally could create cheaper processors, so in theory you could have cheaper Macs (that if Apple wanted to pass the savings on to the consumer).

But there are also risks.

The first is that Apple has Macs with Intel processors yet to hit the market. Will people just wait for Apple’s new processor to launch before buying a new computer?

And, considering how well Mac products sell, there will be nervousness about changing a formula that has worked very well for Apple for the past 15 years.

Redesign of the operating system

To mark the importance of the change of processors, the Mac operating system, MacOS, will go to version 11, called Big Sur. Since 2001, it had only moved from 10.0 to 10.15.

Apple says Big Sur marks its biggest redesign to date.

iPhone as BMW key

Other announcements at WWDC included the ability to use an iPhone as a substitute for a car key by transmitting an NFC (near field communication) signal to unlock doors and start the engine.

Initially, this feature will work for only a few new BMWs, but Apple said it intended to extend it to other car models later.

Changes to iPhone home screen

One of the biggest changes to the iPhone’s iOS14 operating system will apply to the home screen.



AppleThe iPhone home screen will offer the possibility of organizing the programs in “suggested applications”, based on past habits, among other new order criteria.

Applications can now be automatically organized into folders containing:

suggested apps based on past habits

recently downloaded items

theme downloads eg games

In addition, the company is updating its “widgets” (blocks that show a small application window), so that they can be placed between the icons of other programs. Android already has something similar.

Partial download of apps

Another new feature similar to Android is the introduction of App Clips, which allows you to open applications without having to download or install them completely on your phone.

That is, only part of a program is downloaded. These parts must be less than 10 megabytes in size and can be activated by an NFC (near field communication) transmission or by scanning a QR code.

Suggested uses include the ability to order a drink in a cafeteria or pay for a parking space.



Apple “App Clips” allows you to open applications without having to download or install them completely on your phone.

New translator

Apple is also launching a new application called Translate which performs language translations without an internet connection, offering an alternative to Google Translate.

For starters, it will support 11 languages.

Apple Watch

The next version of WatchOS adds the sleep monitoring function to the company’s smart watch, which will be based on the movements of the user in bed.

It also adds the ability to identify when the owner washes his hands, to confirm if he does it long enough, to help prevent covid-19.

Additionally, the handheld device will allow third party funds to be shared and installed.

The Activity app, now called Fitness, will track calories used by following various dance styles.



Apple The Apple Watch will have new customization options.

Headphones

Apple AirPod Pro headsets will automatically switch from being connected to one Apple device to another by the same user, as the owner moves from one to the other.

Apple tv

The firm’s Apple TV set-top box will soon allow compatible home video doorbells to stream live images of visitors to television screens, while iOS 14 will make it possible to use facial recognition to identify them.



AppleApple said that compatible security cameras will offer the facial recognition feature.

This will only work with family members and friends of the owner, who must be pre-tagged.

