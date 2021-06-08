9 new games you have to try on your mobile this week

Every week we collect the best games that have landed on Google Play in recent days.

One more week we have to look back to see what they have been the new games that have reached the Google Play Store throughout the last week. After selecting for you the best new apps and games for Android this week we now bring you top 9 new games, both free and paid, which you can test on your Android smartphone this week.

We remind you that, if the game that interests you requires payment to play it or to enable additional features, you always have the option of getting that money using the following applications to get a balance on Google Play.

Top new games for Android this week

Memory StampsSuper Slime RushPsychofunkSudoku PlusNot Exactly A Hero!Save the sunTomorrow Will Be WorsePocket loveFlutterBoost

Memory Stamps

This new game for Android comes from the hand of Tepes Ovidiu, the same studio that is behind Cessabit and Not Chess and as in the previous titles we find a puzzle game with a minimalist design that is very pleasing to the eye. Memory Stamps is a memory game in which you will have to remember the placement of the pieces of each stamp and in which you will not have a time limit to solve each puzzle.

Memory Stamps is a game without ads or in-app purchases and to play it we will have to do a single payment of 1.79 euros.

Super Slime Rush

If you are looking for a fun and entertaining game, Super Slime Rush is a title reminiscent of the successful Fall Guys and in which we will have to drive a ball overcoming obstacles that we will meet on the way and avoiding that the ball of Slime * reaches us.

As in the previous case, to play Super Slime Rush we will have to scratch our pockets since It has a cost of 2.99 euros.

Psychofunk

The third game in this selection is Psychofunk, a platform adventure in the purest style of the well-known Lemmings in which you must move your character to reach the end of each phase, in which you must defeat a final boss to move on.

Psychofunk is a game without ads or in-app purchases that has a cost of 4.99 euros.

Sudoku Plus

If you like crossword games and especially Sudoku games, you will love this new title because has a large number of themes and, in addition, it offers us a really fluid gaming experience.

Sudoku Plus is a totally free game that has ads, although you can remove them through a single payment of 2.39 euros.

Not Exactly A Hero!

This title is an adventure novel in which you will play the role of a normal person in charge of helping superheroes, for which you will have to make many decisions that will affect the outcome of the game. One of the highlights of this game is that it offers us up to nine different endings.

Not Exactly A Hero is a free game with ads that has in-app purchases ranging from 1.09 to 4.39 euros.

Save the sun

Save the Sun is a fun platform game in which the aliens have stolen the sun and your mission is to recover it piece by piece as you go through the different phases of the game. As you go through phases you will earn virtual money that you can use to buy new appearances, although you also have the option to unlock them all through a payment of 2.04 euros.

This is a totally free game with ads you have in-app purchases that go from 0.99 to 3.49 euros.

Tomorrow Will Be Worse

This title is a simple text adventure in which you will have to choose between two options for each fork path and what has 25 possible endings, something that will allow us to replay it multiple times to find all possible endings.

Tomorrow Will Be Worse is a game that does not have ads or in-app purchases and has a price of only 0.89 euros.

Pocket love

This game is a The Sims-style life simulation title that revolves around the decoration of your house, with all kinds of items that you can buy with a virtual currency that you will earn as you play.

Pocket Love is a totally free game found in the Play Store at early access mode, which means that it is not yet the final version and may have some bugs.

FlutterBoost

FlutterBoost is a casual game in which you will shoot cats and rabbits at a series of birds to get as many points as possible and, thus, go overcoming the different levels.

This is a free game with ads within which you can make purchases with prices that go from 1.19 to 2.29 euros.

Related topics: Games, Casual games

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join