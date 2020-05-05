Related news

The second term has ended. A 8.7% of the ‘wayward’ shareholders of Mediaset Spain who had expressed their opposition to the merger with the group’s Italian parent have asked regain control of your actions. In round numbers, these are the holders of only 3.05 million titles of the television group.

Mediaset Spain has announced the figure through relevant information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). As the analysts consulted by Invertia had anticipated, the figure has been rickety and very close to that of the previous period, when only 9.7% of the total that had requested their right of separation from the company accepted this reversing maneuver.

At the end of this second period, 32.18 million titles still frozen, as reported by the company. They correspond to the portfolios of the investors who had expressed their disagreement with the merger for the future creation of MFE and to whom Mediaset has promised a repurchase at the rate of 6.5444 euros by title.

‘For sale’ in sight

Analysts who more closely follow the evolution of Mediaset consider that sooner rather than later the holders of these 3.05 million shares they will hang the ‘for sale’ sign. They consider that those who have availed themselves of this option will have done more for liquidity needs after the recent collapse of the markets that by opportunity. Here it should be emphasized that the television group is currently trading at prices much lower than at the time of its initial freeze.

As if that were not enough, the amount offered in the repurchase supposes a premium of 113.9% compared to the current market price. In the first period of withdrawal of the right of separation, this gap reached 65%.

From the television group it was calculated that the birth of the new MFE it was ready before the end of 2019. At the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 it is still not clear if the operation will be possible. And this despite the fact that Mediaset has given up several of its claims to establish a system of political rights that favor the Berlusconi in front of the French group Vivendi.

This delay was precisely what prompted the media group to announce this second withdrawal period as a liquidity window for its investors. However, the company insists on the validity of the integration project of its two branches in a new matrix when the pending legal circumstances are resolved.

