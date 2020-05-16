Biah Rodrigues posed nude for a rehearsal at 9 months pregnant. The woman from the backlander Sorocaba wished: ‘Make me your eternal home, my son!’. He completed using the hashtag ‘Theo no forninho’. Isolated on a farm in this quarantine, Biah and her husband, the countryman Sorocabana, organized a baby shower for their son, but received friends and relatives only virtually

Theo, the son of Sorocaba and Biah Rodrigues, is just around the corner. But while the big day does not arrive, first time mom took the opportunity to pose for a powerful rehearsal that records the boy’s last moments still in his belly. “Make me your eternal home, my son!” Wrote Miss Distrito Federal 2018, 9 months pregnant, on her Instagram this Saturday (16). And completed with the hashtag “Theo no forninho”. Because of the social isolation for the prevention of Covid-19, Sorocaba and Biah organized a baby shower for Theo, but received the affection of friends and family only through videos on the internet.

Biah Rodrigues already thinks about her next pregnancy

Although Theo hasn’t even been born yet, Biah Rodrigues has assumed that he already knows that he will get pregnant at least one more time. “I believe that the best thing in the world and having siblings, we intend to have a girl yet, but without a prediction yet”, she laughed in a recent interview. But he said that, in these last moments of pregnancy, he has dedicated himself to trying to wait in peace. “I confess that I feel anxious, but I’m trying to stay calm and make the most of these last few weeks! Daddy who is mega anxious to see Theo’s face”, said the model about the countryman, Fernando Zor’s partner, who has even composed a song for his son.

Boy’s room has clean decor and pets

In addition to the official room at the home of parents Sorocaba and Biah Rodrigues, who live in the interior of São Paulo, Theo already has a second room to call his own at his grandparents’ house. With a very clean decor, in light and neutral colors, the little room was decorated by the model with pictures of animals, in addition to a basket with stuffed animals as the mobile.

Biah Rodrigues had to rest in early pregnancy

Concerned about maintaining fitness and health, Biah Rodrigues did not dispense with training during pregnancy. But in conversation with her followers, the model assumed that in the beginning of her pregnancy she needed to rest. “I was reading messages from you, asking me about my exercises and squats at the gym. I am not training because I am pregnant, I have been training for 8 years. It is not only a matter of aesthetics, physics, I am happy to release endorphins. It makes me feel good. I was asked if I train since the beginning of pregnancy. In the first three months I was quieter, because I had a bleed and I was afraid “, he said.

