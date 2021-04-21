9-month-old baby dies because his mother gave him an overdose of drugs

A painful fact is being investigated by the authorities of the Mexico state, after last April 4 happened the death of a baby only 9 months old, which would have been caused by his own mother.

The woman, identified as Viridiana “N”, lived only with her son in a small house located in the La Manca Tres neighborhood, in the municipality of Naucalpan.

That day, for no apparent reason, the mother would have given her baby a large amount of medicine, This action caused that after a few hours, the minor suffered a bronchial aspiration of the gastric contents, which led to his death.

After said act, Viridiana would have written a suicide note and also seriously injured herself in both arms with the help of a knife.

The couple of the woman and the baby’s father came home and encountered the terrible scene of their son who was not responding to him and his partner was bleeding to death, so he immediately called the emergency services.

When the paramedics arrived, they discovered that the baby had already died but the mother was transferred to a hospital, where they gave her medical attention, with which they managed to save her life.

Due to this fact, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico opened an investigation folder for the crime of homicide against the mother on her descendant.

After Viridiana was discharged, she was transferred to the Tlalnepantla prison, from where she will live her judicial process.

The Public Ministry was able to prove the participation of this woman in the murder of her 9-month-old son and also set a period of 2 months for the investigation against her to be concluded and she was denied the right to bail.

