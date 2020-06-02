Did you miss a camp? Make these June recipes in your cup at home!

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

The month of June is already among us and one of the most traditional celebrations of this time is the Festa Junina. We know that, most likely, the fairs and festivals out there will not be celebrated in every country due to the coronavirus. However, this does not mean that we can not miss the typical foods even when we are at home, right?

At this time of year, good food is not lacking. We have sweets, snacks, drinks for all tastes and in all ways. As we are in isolation, you can take the opportunity to prepare a menu of festa junina with the delicacies that you like best or try something you have never been able to try in church quarrels with the crowd.

If you are thinking of doing something practical, with individual portions to eat with those who are close to you now, the Kitchen Guide separated 9 June recipes in the cup to make a June party in the living room! Then he runs to the kitchen, separates his best shirt or plaid dress, increases the volume of that traditional gang music and comes to prepare these delights with us – even if it’s from a distance!

9 delicious and practical June recipes in the cup

Creamy sweet rice in cup

Time: 1h (+ 2h fridge)

Yield: 12 servings

Difficulty: easy

Creamy rice pudding ingredients

1 cup of raw rice

1.5 liter of milk

1/2 cup of tea

1 cinnamon stick

2 cloves

1 can of condensed milk cooked for 30 minutes under pressure

1 cup (tea) of creamy dulce de leche

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, place the rice, milk, sugar, cinnamon and cloves.

Bring to medium heat and cook until rice softens. Add the cooked condensed milk, mix, lower the heat and cook until thickened.

Transfer to individual bowls and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Decorate with the dulce de leche, using a pastry bag with a pitanga spout and serve.

Hominy with peanuts in the cup

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

Time: 1h (+ 1h sauce)

Yield: 15 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of hominy with peanuts in a cup

2 cups of corn for hominy

1 liter of milk

1 can of condensed milk

1 glass of coconut milk (200ml)

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

1/2 cup of roasted and ground shelled peanuts

Cloves for garnish

Method of preparation

Wash the hominy under running water and let it soak in water for 1 hour. Drain, cover with water up to 3 fingers above the hominy. Place in the pressure cooker, cover and cook for 20 minutes after the pressure starts. Hang up, let love and open. Pour into a large saucepan, add milk, condensed milk, coconut milk, sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Cook over low heat for 20 minutes or until the hominy softens and the broth thickens. Allow to warm and pour into cups. Decorate with peanuts and cloves. Serve.

Pamonha in the cup with guava

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

Time: 1h (+ 2h fridge)

Yield: 15 units

Difficulty: easy

Pamonha ingredients in a cup with guava

6 ears of green corn

1 can of condensed milk

1 cup of tea

2 tablespoons butter

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) creamy guava

Method of preparation

Cup of paçoca

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

Time: 30min

Yield: 25 units

Difficulty: easy

Glass paçoca ingredients

2 cans of condensed milk

1 tablespoon of margarine

1 yolk

1 cup of skinless roasted and chopped peanuts

1 box of sour cream (200g)

5 crumbled stoppers for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, mix condensed milk, margarine, sifted yolk and peanuts. Place over medium heat, stirring until released from the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat, stir in the cream and let cool. Divide the cream between individual cups and sprinkle with paçoca. Serve at room temperature or ice cream.

Creamy cocada in cup

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

Time: 25min (+ 2h of refrigerator)

Yield: 20 units

Difficulty: easy

Creamy Cocada Ingredients in Cup

1 can of condensed milk

1 glass of coconut milk (200ml)

1/2 cup of tea

300g of grated coconut

2 tablespoons butter

Grated coconut for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, combine condensed milk, coconut milk, sugar, shredded coconut and butter. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until slightly thickened. Unplug, allow to warm and distribute between individual cups. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Sprinkle with desiccated coconut and serve.

Kid’s foot in the cup

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

Time: 30min

Yield: 30 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of kid’s foot in the cup

1/2 cup of tea

1 cup of skinless roasted peanuts

1 can of condensed milk

1 tablespoon chocolate powder

1 tablespoon butter

1 can of sour cream

Roasted peanuts with skin to decorate

Method of preparation

Place the sugar and peanuts in a pan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar caramelizes. Turn off, add condensed milk, chocolate, butter and mix. Return to low heat and cook for 2 minutes after starting to boil, stirring constantly. Let cool and stir in the cream. Pour into individual acrylic cups, decorate with peanuts and serve next.

Cup of pumpkin jam with cream cheese

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

Time: 1h (+ 2h fridge)

Yield: 30 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of pumpkin jam cup with cream cheese

2 tablespoons of unflavored gelatin powder

4 tablespoons of water

1 can of condensed milk

2 boxes of sour cream (200g)

300g cream cheese

Pumpkin candy

2kg unpeeled and grated seedless pumpkin

1kg of sugar

1/2 cup water

Cinnamon sticks and cloves to taste

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, sprinkle the gelatin in water and dissolve in a water bath according to the instructions on the package. Beat in a blender with condensed milk, sour cream and cream cheese. Refrigerate for 1 hour and set aside. In a large saucepan, place the pumpkin jam ingredients and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes or until the jam starts to come off the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat and distribute half of the candy in individual transparent cups. Place the cream cheese on top and cover with the remaining pumpkin jam. Refrigerate for another hour. Place the decorated spoons and serve.

Creamy Curau Cup

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

Time: 1 am

Yield: 15 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of creamy cup of curd

8 raw green corn cobs

4 cups of tea

1 can of condensed milk

1 tablespoon butter

Method of preparation

Remove the beans from the ears with a sharp knife.

Beat the blender with half the milk until smooth.

Mix the rest of the milk and pass through a sieve, squeezing well with a spoon.

Place in a saucepan and bring to a low heat with the condensed milk and butter, stirring until it thickens slightly and forms porridge.

Distribute between the decorated cups and deliver your order.

Chicken couscous

Kitchen Guide – 9 June recipes in the cup to make at home

Time: 40min

Yield: 16 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of chicken couscous in the cup

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 chopped tomato

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 cube of chicken stock

1 cup of cooked and shredded chicken

2 tablespoons chopped green olives

1/2 cup drained peas

2 chopped and drained hearts of palm

1 glass of coconut milk (200ml)

1/2 cup water

Salt, black pepper and chopped parsley to taste

3 cups of corn flour

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

8 quail eggs cooked and cut in half to decorate

Green olive slices and parsley sprigs for garnish

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the onion and garlic for 3 minutes.

Add the tomato, the extract, the chicken stock and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the chicken, the olives, the peas, the heart of palm and sauté for 4 minutes, stirring.

Pour the coconut milk, water and season with salt, pepper and parsley.

As soon as it boils, add the cornmeal mixed with the breadcrumbs, stirring until it comes off the bottom of the pan.

Distribute between individual transparent cups, decorate with an olive slice, half a quail egg and parsley branches. Serve warm.

