9 home pregnancy tests you can take for free

Apart from the conventional pregnancy test, there are home tests that women can perform at home to confirm that they are pregnant or not. Some of these are vinegar, bleach, needle, and sugar tests.

It is important to indicate that these home tests have a high error rate, so the results may not be true. Because of this, it is recommended that you resort to the conventional test to feel more confident.

1. Vinegar test

To do this test, you will have to collect a urine sample that you have taken in the morning, preferably in a previously sterilized glass cup.

We will add a large tablespoon of vinegar to the urine and let it rest for about 20 minutes without stirring. This test will be positive if a foam forms or if the mixture changes color; if it does not occur, then it is negative.

2. Soap test

Collect a urine sample in a crystal glass and, apart, place 1 bar of soap in a bowl. The bar must be new, and preferably it must be made of cuaba or lizard soap.

Pour the urine over the soap until it covers it completely and we will shake. The test will be positive if the soap bubbles and foams.

If when you cover a new soap with urine, it bubbles, it could be a sign that you are pregnant. Photo: Shutterstock

3. Vaginal discharge test

When a woman is pregnant, the vaginal discharge becomes light in color and almost transparent. If this happens to you, it can be an indicator of pregnancy.

4. Needle test

We are going to thread a needle with a 3 cm thread and we will tie a knot at one end. The woman should be lying on her back, and an assistant should hold the thread by the end of the knot at a distance of about 10 cm above the woman’s belly.

If the needle moves, it will be a sign that you are pregnant..

5. Chlorine test

Collect a sample of your first morning urine and pour some bleach on it. The result is positive if the chlorine reacts and forms a lot of foam or changes color.

6. Cold urine test

Collect a urine sample and we will put it in the fridge for half an hour, without stirring and without shaking. If a small “cloud” or film of particles has formed, then the result is positive.

7. Hot urine test

Pour a urine sample into a metal saucepan to bring it to a boil for a few minutes. When it cools we must determine whether or not a creamy layer has formed on its surface. If this has happened, then the test came back positive.

8. Toothpaste test

Put some white toothpaste in a glass, and in another glass the morning urine. We will add a few drops of urine to the glass with the toothpaste and remove with a wooden stick. If there is foam or bubbles, you are pregnant.

9. Sugar test

Pour 3 large tablespoons of sugar into a glass and later we will add the first urine of the day. If the sugar dissolves, you are pregnant.

If you are going to use these tests even though they are very unreliable, we recommend that you perform them once you have confirmed that you are pregnant or not. This is so that you resort to these tests with a more humorous intention than a genuine interest in their results.

