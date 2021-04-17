9 hidden tricks of ColorOS: try them on your OPPO

Do you have an OPPO smartphone? Get more out of it with these secret tricks of your customization layer.

Whether you just bought a mobile from OPPO As if you have been with the Chinese firm for a few years, it is very possible that you have not noticed the lots of hidden features what includes ColorOS, your personalization layer.

Raised since its inception (back in 2013) as a clean and fluent software, ColorOS is today one of the best customization layers that we can find on Android and also one of the most popular. Keep in mind that until 2020 realme mobiles also came with Factory installed ColorOS.

In any case, today we are going to see some of the secrets that ColorOS hides inside your OPPO smartphone. We are going to talk about both ColorOS 7 (based on Android 10 and, therefore, also present in some realme phones) and its successor ColorOS 11 (based on Android 11), so have the OPPO you have (except if it is a very old model), surely these tricks will be useful to you.

Access customization settings quickly

We start with a basic move to fully master customizing your smartphones with ColorOS. Simply hold your finger anywhere on the home screen until the customization options. You will see at least four different shortcuts: widgets, wallpapers, effects and settings. In this last section where you can “mess around” to the maximum how the home screen of your device is displayed.

Swipe down to view notifications more quickly or access the search box

We all know how access notifications quickly on our phones: just slide your finger down from the top of the screen. However, from ColorOS they make it even easier for us, being able to access them without having to stretch your finger to the upper zone from our mobile.

Although this setting only works from the home screen of our OPPO, it is a really practical functionality: simply swipe down from the center of the screen. From there, you can choose to view a drawer to search apps (which appears by default with this gesture) or change it from the customization settings (check the previous trick) by tapping on “Swipe down on the home screen”, section in which you must change “Search” to “Notification Panel”.

Take screenshots by sliding your fingers

By now in the movie you will know that to take a screenshot on an OPPO mobile you just have to press, as in many other devices, the volume down button and the power button at the same time. However, there is an even simpler method and it’s all thanks to ColorOS.

Enough that swipe three fingers at the same time and from top to bottom to take such a screenshot. As if that were not enough, you can access additional screen capture options holding down all three fingers before sliding, in this way you can either perform a partial capture (sliding smoothly after holding) or a dynamic capture of the entire page (sliding suddenly after holding). At first it takes a little getting used to, but as soon as you get the hang of it, it’s a gesture the sea of ​​useful.

Invoke Google Assistant using the power button

You are not the first to have problems activating the Google assistant, and depending on what circumstances the “Ok Google” is not as practical as it should be. For this reason, you will like to know that it is possible to invoke Google Assistant by pressing the power button on the mobile.

If you want to activate this option, go to the general settings of the terminal and there search for “Practical tools”. The first thing you will see is a setting called “Press and hold the power button to activate the Google assistant”. If you activate it, you can invoke Google Assistant pressing for half a second the mobile power button.

In case you are curious, from that menu you can also configure both the device’s navigation gestures and the actions that trigger their physical buttons.

Activate the smart sidebar

Taking advantage of the fact that you are in the menu “Practical tools”, click on “Smart sidebar” to access the settings of this functionality, which will display a sidebar with certain applications and utilities which for some users can be very practical.

Remember that you can customize to the maximum what do you want to appear in that sidebar simply by clicking on “Edit” and dragging the desired apps.

Mute calls by turning the mobile over

Although it is not a sui generis setting, it is true that there are many people who are unaware of this option, which it’s found, again, in the “Practical tools” menu.

Once you are in that menu, click where it says “Gestures and movements” and go to the bottom of the screen. There you will see different options to activate or deactivate, one of them is “Turn to mute incoming calls”. Of course, we recommend that you experiment with everything that OPPO gestures offer, in addition to silencing calls you can accept calls automatically or call a selected contact only by bringing the mobile to your ear.

Run functions and open applications by gesturing on the off screen

Within the previous section of “Gestures and movements” you will see that there is an option called “Off-screen gestures”. If you access it, you will see that ColorOS offers you a whole range of gestures that you can perform on screen off.

For example, if you draw a letter “V” you will activate the flashlight, if you make a circle, you will activate the camera, and so on. The best thing about it is that you can customize these gestures to the maximum to execute tasks, same, draw a “W” to open WhatsApp on the locked screen. Experiment on your own!

Turn off and on your OPPO automatically

There are not many mobiles that allow their owners schedule automatic power on and off, something that allows you to disconnect and save battery without complications. For this reason, this option is one of the most interesting offered by both ColorOS and OPPO mobiles.

To activate it, simply:

Go to the “Settings” of the terminal. Enter “Additional settings”. Click on “Automatic on / off” and set the hours to your liking.

Record the mobile screen along with sound and video

We finish this compilation of tricks with a very useful functionality for make videos for social networks or to create tutorials with your mobile. Basically, in addition to recording everything that happens on the screen of your OPPO, it will activate the front camera as well as the sound, creating a clip in which you are heard talking and both the mobile screen and your face are seen. How to activate this option? Well, very easy:

In “Settings” enter or look for the “Additional settings” section. Tap on “Screen recording”. Activate the “Record sound from the microphone” and “Front camera” options.

