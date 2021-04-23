9 hidden tricks in realme UI that you have to try on your realme

Do you have a realme smartphone? Make the most of it with these secret tricks of your customization layer.

realme UI It is the Android-based operating system that all realme mobiles have, such as the recent realme 8 and realme 8 Pro.

Until 2020, all realme terminals came with OS color, the personalization layer of OPPO mobiles, but, since then, all the smartphones of this Chinese manufacturer have realme UI, a very complete and ad-free software which has some unknown functions for a large part of the brand’s users.

We are going to talk about both realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10 and realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, so if you want to know how to get the most out of your mobile realme keep reading, because we are going to review some of the coolest realme UI tricks.

Swipe down to see the notification panel

What we most often check on our mobile terminal throughout the day are pending notifications and to access them you just have to swipe down from the top of the screen, but realme UI makes this task easy for us because you can do it no need to stretch your finger to the top of our smartphone.

In this way, if you slide your finger down from the center of the screen, you can choose between seeing a drawer to search for applications (which is the one that appears by default when performing this gesture) or displaying the notification panel, for which you will have what to go to “Settings-Home screen, lock screen and always-on screen”, touch on “Swipe down on the home screen” and finally select “Notification panel”.

Open applications and run functions with the screen off

realme UI like Color OS has a series of gestures you can perform with the screen off that will be of great use to you.

To do this, you just have to access the section of “Practical tools” in Settings, click on “Gestures and movements”, select the first option, “Gestures with the screen off” and activate it by pressing the switch on the right.

Once activated you will see the options predefined by the operating system and a last section to create your own gestures for example, draw a “T” to open Telegram.

The predefined options that realme UI offers you are the following:

Press twice to turn on the screen. “OR” to open the camera. “V” to turn on the flashlight. Control music by drawing “ll” to pause playback and “<” or “>” to change songs.

Activate the smart sidebar

Taking advantage of the fact that you are in the “Practical tools” section, you can activate this function by clicking on “Smart sidebar”, which will give us access to the settings of this tool and will display a bar on the right side of the screen with some applications and utilities that can be very useful in our day to day life.

Within the settings of the “Smart Sidebar” you can modify its degree of opacity and activate its hiding when you are viewing an application in full screen.

Remember that you can fully customize which applications and utilities you want to appear in this sidebar simply by displaying it and by clicking on the “+” sign located at the bottom.

Invoke the Google Assistant using the power button

You are not the first nor will you be the last to have problems activating the Google assistant with the voice command “OK Google” and for this reason it will surely be interesting for you to be able to activate it from the power button of your mobile realme.

To do this, we continue within the “Practical tools” section and at the end of everything you will see a setting called “Press and hold the power button to activate the Google assistant”. By activating it, you can invoke Google Assistant simply by holding down the power button on your mobile.

Take screenshots by simply sliding your fingers

One of the actions we most commonly perform with our smartphone is take screenshots and for this, in realme mobiles, as in many other terminals, you just have to press the volume down button and the power button at the same time. However, realme UI hides a even easier method to take your screenshots.

In this way, all you have to do is slide three fingers at the same time from top to bottom to take the screenshot and, in addition, you can also access additional options holding down all three fingers before sliding. In this way, you can make a partial capture (swiping to the area you want to capture after holding down your fingers) or a whole page capture (sliding from the blow after holding down the fingers).

Realme UI: functions and all the news of the new software that will come to the brand’s mobile phones

Activate dark mode

If you want to activate the dark mode on your mobile you just have to go to the “Screen and brightness”, within “Settings” and select it at the top. In addition, if you do not want your mobile to be in dark mode all day, you can configure it to activate automatically at sunset and deactivate at sunrise by pressing on “Change automatically”.

Make the keyboard unfold when opening the app drawer

If you have a large number of apps installed on your realme mobile and it is difficult for you to find them in the application drawer, this trick will surely enchant you. Entering the section “Home screen, lock screen and always-on screen” within “Settings”, you can activate the option “Show the keyboard when accessing the notification panel”, whereby when you open the app drawer Your keyboard will open so you can write the name of the app What do you want to look for. Simply by typing the first two letters of the name of the app, this it will appear on the screen and you can open it more comfortably.

Record your mobile screen with sound and video

realme UI has an advanced screen recording mode that is really useful for create tutorials with your mobile or your videos for social networks. What this functionality does is record everything that is happening on the screen of your mobile phone and, at the same time, activate front camera and microphone sound, creating a video in which both the terminal screen and your face will be seen and in which you will be heard speaking.

To activate this option you just have to follow the following steps:

Access the “Settings” of the mobile. Enter the “Practical tools” section. Touch on “Screen recording”. Activate the options “Record sound from the microphone” and “Front camera”. Update to Android 11 of all realme mobiles : check the calendar

Turn your realme off and on automatically

We finish this compilation of tricks with one of the best ways to disconnect and save battery with your realme mobile: programming an automatic on and off of the same.

To activate it, you just have to follow these simple steps:

Access the device’s “Settings”. Enter “Additional configuration”.Click on “Automatic on / off” and set the hours as you prefer.

