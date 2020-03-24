9 facts to understand why MLB is a home run

Image: Twitter via @MLB

MLB generates revenue of more than $ 9.640 million

Nike and Coca-Cola stand out among the brands that have sponsorships with the league

The World Series (MLB World Series) has a brand value greater than $ 124 million

The relationship of sport, entertainment, media, marketing and advertising has been making this industry a millionaire business for decades, and one of the best exponents of this is the MLB or, as it is known in many countries; the Major Leagues or Major Leagues.

From very early this Thursday the hashtag #OpeningDay It is a global trend with more than 247 thousand related tweets, where much of the conversation is due to the expectation of the fans for the start of the season, but in which brands and teams have also taken advantage to seek to connect with the public.

Some information to keep in mind about the 2018 MLB season

We are talking about one of the most profitable sports leagues worldwide, with incomes higher than $ 9,460 million per season (2017), according to data from Forbes.

In fact, it is the second most powerful league, only behind the NFL which reported revenues of more than 13.680 million dollars and exceeds the Premier League, NBA, NHL or LaLiga of Spain.

The average value of a major league franchise is $ 1.6 billion. To give us an idea, Guadalajara and Monterrey are the most valuable teams in Liga MX with 297.1 and 281.8 million dollars, according to data from Forbes.

Each MLB franchise has an average income of $ 315.33 million, According to data projected in Statista, this means that even the worst team in the league has income that allows it to be profitable.

This makes the Major Leagues an attraction for brands and television companies, an example of which is that the World Series (MLB World Series) has a brand value of over $ 124 million.

Something that is reflected in the income from sponsorships, which in 2018 were for around $ 938 million, according to IEG.

Therefore, brands are interested. Example of this is that for last season MLB traded Pepsi for Coca-Cola as the official drink of the league and for this season Nike stole the base from Under Armor to dress the 30 franchises.

It also attracts social platforms. MLB knows that audiences are now in these windows, for this reason, it established agreements with YouTube, Twitter and Facebook to transmit various content and even matches.

Today, with the #OpeningDay various brands and equipment have been present.

Happy #OpeningDay !!! Baseball is BACK. If you need us we’ll be watching the games ALL DAY. ⚾️🌭🍿 pic.twitter.com/PdfglN3C2k

– YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 28, 2019

Welcome to the @Mets, @RobinsonCano. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/QF6zXWwdJ7

– MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2019

TODAY !!! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/THXdLaI6Wo

– MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2019

. @ Yankees Start spreading the news, these cans are on the way. #PinstripePride pic.twitter.com/tOmJ3wOOmO

– Budweiser (@budweiserusa) March 28, 2019

It’s more than just America’s Pastime. @MLB has the strongest and loudest fans. So, make some noise and use your team hashtag. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/x2HsYAsxly

– Chevrolet (@chevrolet) March 28, 2019

We’ve got your bases covered. CLEAR is back and free to use this #OpeningDay at ballparks nationwide! Check out our #CLEAR stadiums https://t.co/lh6GjA1P4n

– CLEAR (@Clear) March 28, 2019

Every day (including #OpeningDay!) Is a chance to make someone’s day. Use your Mastercard and you could get surprises to share, from baseball jerseys to a Priceless baseball experience! #PricelessSurprises

– Mastercard (@Mastercard) March 28, 2019

Flying high over @TMobilePark! Not a bad view 😍 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/bhKTi9ImPs

– T-Mobile (@TMobile) March 28, 2019