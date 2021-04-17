9 expensive Android games worth every dollar they cost

Don’t mind paying for all these Android games.

We love to play on a smartphone. Over time, large companies such as Nintendo, Square Enix or Microsoft have released titles of some of their best sagas for Android or iOS, to the point that Sony also wants to join the party.

And despite the fact that there are great free games in the Play Store, the truth is that the best ones are – obviously – paid. But is it worth paying for a game on Android? Taking into account the ratio of euros / hours of fun, it is obviously worth paying for video games on Android. Here we leave you a few that in our opinion, you should download yes or yes.

The best “expensive” Android games

Dead cellsGRID AutosportChrono TriggerGrand Theft Auto: San AndreasFinal Fantasy IXStar Wars: KOTORThe Last RemnantThis War of MinePascal Wager’s

Dead cells

Dead Cells is one of the most demanding games that we can install on our Android phone and in which we are not only going to die hundreds of times, but we will have to control our avatar in an almost perfect way to advance in the different scenarios. It has undoubtedly been one of the most fashionable video games since it was launched in mid-2018 and despite the time that has elapsed, Dead Cells is still on everyone’s lips thanks in part to the fact that its creators have not hesitated to add a lot of additional and free content .

GRID Autosport

Most car games on Android seek more arcade driving, some titles try to be as realistic as possible. This is the case of GRID Autosport, an impressive car game that pretends to be a simulator traced to reality. Its graphics are spectacular and its playability is the best you will find, it looks like a console game!

Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger is not only one of the best JRPGs ever, if not also one of the best games that have ever existed. For only 10.99 euros we can enjoy an old-school RPG game on our Android and iOS phone that offers us time travel, a graphic style that still looks good today, a gameplay that does not go out of style , many hours glued to the screen and a total of 13 different endings, all in perfect Spanish.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

On Android we can play practically all the games in the Grand Theft Auto saga and although they are all worth every euro they cost, we are left with the always mythical San Andreas in which managing CJ, we will live a conflict of gang wars, drugs and dangerous criminals for hundreds of hours. And all this for less than 7.99 euros.

Final Fantasy IX

For many the latest Squaresoft masterpiece. For others the best Final Fantasy ever created. What there is no doubt is that Final Fantasy IX is a video game that leaves no one indifferent. Released for the original PlayStation about 20 years ago, the game has not aged badly at all and its story of love, friendship and death will have us strongly hooked. And special mention to its soundtrack which we guarantee, you can not get it out of your head.

All free and paid Final Fantasy games on Android

Star Wars: KOTOR

Games of the well-known Star Wars franchise there are many, although if we ask most of the fans, They will name KOTOR as the best title ever created from this galaxy so far away. Become a mighty Jedi or embrace the dark side of the Force in this role-playing adventure as you explore a multitude of planets in this epic story that despite the years, remains one of the best Star Wars stories.

The last remnant

THE LAST REMNANT is an RPG that was released in 2008 for Xbox 360 and later for computers. It is a rather complicated RPG in which we control Rush, a boy who will be involved in a war between different sides. Our objective will be to recruit powerful heroes and form squads and then face each other in huge turn-based battles with a multitude of combatants.

This War of Mine

This War of Mine is a survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world in which each of our decisions counts. To steal or not another survivor, kill him or spare his life … every decision we make will have a consequence. If we add to that an outstanding article style, we will have a game that will catch us for hours and hours. And all this at a really competitive price.

Pascal Wager’s

On mobile phones there are also good games similar to Dark Souls and if not tell Pascal’s Wager, one of the most ambitious titles released for smartphones and with better graphics. The title offers a dark story, a very demanding gameplay where any mistake is death and incredible graphics. All this by the way at a price for all budgets.

Related topics: Games, Casual games

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all