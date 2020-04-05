WhatsApp gave a huge leap in quality when introducing the possibility of making video calls with other contacts, especially when he started allowing them to be done in a group. Apparently, WhatsApp video calls are simple: you call other users, you talk and you see each other for as long as you want and you hang up to end the call.

However, this function of the instant messaging platform keeps some secrets that we are going to reveal to you in this article. If you want to master WhatsApp video calls, pay attention to the following 9 tricks that we are going to explain to you, since they are essential to know its complete operation.

Reduce the quality of video calls to save data

If you are one of those who make video calls often without being connected to a Wi-Fi network, you should know that this involves significant data consumption. Fortunately, WhatsApp has a function that makes it easier for you decreased data usage during calls, be they audio or video.

To enable this reduction, enter WhatsApp and click on the button in the upper right corner. From the options menu that appears, select Settings. Once inside the settings screen, enter Data and storage. Scroll down until you find the function Decrease data usage, which you must enable sliding the button to the right.

From then on, you won’t have to worry so much about making video calls with other contacts while using mobile data, although you should continue to have to consumption, even lower, will still be important.

Add more contacts to the video call

WhatsApp allows you to easily add new participants to video calls, making it one of the best apps for making group video calls. If you are having a video call with another contact and you want to make it a group, you just have to click on the button in the upper right corner, represented by the icon of a person and a +.

Then you should choose in your contact list who or who will be the ones you are going to invite to join the video call. We remind you that, for the moment, WhatsApp only allows group calls with a maximum of 4 participants. If the other contacts accept your call, the group video call will start immediately.

If what you want is to make a group video call on WhatsApp from the first moment, you can start it directly by inviting several contacts with whom you share the same group.

Record WhatsApp video calls

WhatsApp does not yet have an express function to record video calls on your mobile, so you must resort to third-party apps available on the Play Store. Basically what you need to do to capture those video calls is record the screen of your Android mobile.

With applications like AZ Screen Recorder or Mobizen you can record the screen and convert the video call into a video that is stored on your mobile to be able to see it whenever you want.

Do other tasks while having a video call

Making a video call on WhatsApp does not mean that you cannot use while other applications on your mobile. The company has long ago added the “Picture in Picture” function, which turns the video call into a small window that stays in one corner of the screen when you leave WhatsApp to browse other apps.

When you want to return to the video call, you can do so by clicking on the expand button that appears on that small screen or by re-entering WhatsApp.

Use the rear camera of the mobile

One possibility that many WhatsApp users ignore is that of being able to use the phone’s rear camera during a video call. When you start one, WhatsApp automatically turns on the front camera so you can focus on you. However, it is usual wanting to show things from the environment during the call, somewhat easier if you use the rear camera.

To switch between cameras during a video call, just click on the button in the lower left corner. That way, you can switch between one and the other as you need.

Turn off the camera or mute your microphone

If at times you don’t want the other people you’re having a video call with to see what your camera is focusing on or hear what your phone’s microphone picks up, you can turn them off from the video call screen itself. At the bottom of it, you can see the two icons of the video camera and the microphone.

To turn off one of them, you just have to click on its button, which will appear highlighted to indicate that this element is not working at those moments. To turn it back on, tap the button in question again, which will return to its original state. In this way, you can mute your camera or microphone for a few moments if you need to, without having to end the video call.

See your big picture

When you start a video call, WhatsApp shows you your image in a small window located at the bottom left, giving more importance on the screen to the image of the contact with whom you are conversing. However, you should know that you can enlarge your image by tapping once on it. To change the image again, tap on the small corner window again.

Modify video call notifications on WhatsApp

Just as you configure the phone ringtones you receive to know when they call you, you can modify the notifications of WhatsApp video calls to easily recognize when someone wants to see you. To do this, enter the app, click on the three-point button in the upper right corner and select Settings. In the new menu, enter the Notifications section.

Once inside, swipe down until you find the Calls section, where you can choose a tone and a type of vibration for the calls you receive on WhatsApp, both audio and video. As we said, setting a specific tone for this app will allow you to instantly recognize where the call you receive comes from.

Get the data of each video call you have made

WhatsApp has a tab where you can see the complete record of audio and video calls you have made or received, with or without success. Open the app and enter the Calls tab to see that record in great detail, on the right the icon that informs you about the type of call appears.

You can know even more data about the call without clicking on it, for example, the exact time it started, the duration of it and the amount of data it consumed. To delete all the information of WhatsApp calls, within the tab click on the three-point button in the upper right corner and select Clear call log.

