Action, space combat, strategy and even role. We chose our favorite games from Star Wars.

Every May 4 is commemoratedon star wars day, and in the writing of3DgamesWe did not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate this special moment by remembering some of the video games from Star Wars that have made us enjoy the most throughout the last decades.

Choose your favorite Star Wars games tooThere are many! So it has not been easy to compile a list with so few exponents, but as you will see below, we have tried to choose not only the best, but also those titles that in one way or another made history, expanding brilliantly forms the universe created byGeorge Lucas. And the classic KOTOR would be one of the best examples, or the most recent Jedi Fallen Order.

But as we always tell you this is our list, and although we know that classics such as Jedi Knight or Battlegrounds may well appear on it (we would have gladly added them!), We have had to choose. That’s why we ask that you also choose your favorites, because there is no better way to celebrate Star Wars day than by talking about this great galactic saga.

Super star warsWe talked about this as we could have done from its fantastic sequels on Super Nintendo. The Star Wars trilogy on Nintendo’s 16bits was not only spectacular in audiovisual terms, which even had ship fighting!, But also a great series of action adventures and 2D platforms that lacked nothing: phases of shooting, laser saber duels and towering final bosses. To this day it is still great to enjoy it.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyTo date the latest video game in the Jedi Knight saga, but also one of the most loved by fans. With greater freedom of action, this Raven Software video game proposes you to become a true Jedi -or Sith- knight with your own fighting style and Force powers. And it is a joy. Even today, they still enjoy their battles a lot thanks to the remastering that does not forget their multiplayer.

X-WingAlthough it is not especially known now, the X-Wing series of space simulators was once a great benchmark on PC. In the shoes of any pilot, getting behind the wheel of Star Wars spaceships was an experience in itself, and as the years passed, and the formula improved, the more incredible its action felt. Just thinking about a game like that with current technology.

Star Wars: Empire at WarDeveloped by veterans after Command & Conquer, Star Wars: Empire at War is a great real-time strategy video game that makes us enjoy not only ground battles, but also intense fights in space commanding the many spaceships and cruisers of the Empire and the Rebels. But if Age of Empires-style strategy is your thing, Galactic Battlegrounds is your choice.

Star Wars: KOTORFor many the best Star Wars video game ever made. This great role-playing adventure developed by BioWare continues to be essential: its history, the decisions it faces, the battles, its villain and the pike of its action. KOTOR is a fascinating RPG that explores the history of the Star Wars universe like few others, transporting us to a dark era in which the Sith Lords roam freely.

Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue LeaderIt was one of the graphic references of the GameCube but beyond its incredible audiovisual section, the sequel to Rogue Squadron 3D was also a great arcade action video game that surprises with its variety of missions, the scale and pike of its battles, and the great number of spaceships you can pilot. He also knew how to challenge you like few others do, since being the best was rewarded with more ships and bonus stages.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderThe latest Star Wars video game and a joy for fans of the George Lucas galactic saga. The adventure starring Cal Kestis is an exciting journey full of great moments, with spectacular action scenes and exciting laser saber battles. The fusion of action, platforms and a bit of RPG suits a game whose fighting is exciting, even when it has room for improvement.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (DICE)Although we could perfectly have quoted the classic from Pandemic Studios, we opted for the spectacular Battlefront 2 by DICE, which in recent years has managed to grow and improve until it became that great multiplayer action video game that every fan of the Star Wars saga wants . The variety of maps, weapons, weapons and vehicles, heroes and villains or the scale of the fight make this a very spectacular title.

Star Wars Episode I: RacerIf you did not play it in its day you will be glad to know that its remastering is coming soon. Inspired by one of the most spectacular scenes from The Phantom Menace, Racer is a racing video game that allows us to compete against pilots from all over the galaxy aboard vehicles so fast, that if you get distracted for a second you will most likely fall for a chasm or crash into a wall. This is why this is such an exciting game.

