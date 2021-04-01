9 duets by Chayanne They are sure to get you dancing right away!

1/9

The singer Chayanne has had the opportunity not only to captivate his followers and his audience with his performances, but he has also demonstrated his talent alongside other great celebrities on stage.

Meet 9 stars with which Elmer Figueroa Arce better known as Chayanne He has collaborated on various occasions throughout his 43-year career.

For years Chayanne has been characterized by being extremely nice and charismatic, surely sharing the stage with him is quite pleasant, especially because of the energy with which he makes his presentations, this is one of the reasons why he is so loved by his audience.

It may surprise you a bit to know that some of the characters with what he has sung are of Puerto Rican origin like him, this could be a nice coincidence, the most recent have been with young talents who have proven to be just as great and talented as he, although of course Chayanne will always be one of the favorites worldwide.

Here we list some names of the celebrities and songs that they have played together for a few years.

one

Jennifer Lopez

In 2001 Chayanne joined his voice next to Jennifer Lopez, both were already considered great celebrities and music stars, but until that moment they had not collaborated together.

It was “Dame Dame” the title of the single they performed together, a rather moving melody that was part of the album Simply de Chayanne.

two

Vanessa williams

In 1998 the Puerto Rican singer gave life to a Cuban in the film “Baila Conmigo” or “Dance with me” in English, which he starred alongside Vanessa Williams, both interpreted the main theme of the film which was called “Shelter of love“.

3

Rocío Jurado

“The moon has told me” was the song that Chayanne and the Spanish singer Rocío Jurado sang together in 2006 when the singer was present in Spain, making the audience go crazy with his presentation.

At that time Chayanne wore his sideburns quite long which looked pretty good on him.

4

Ozuna

Surely you know Ozuna by his nickname “El negrito ojos claro” with whom Chayanne sang the single “Choka choka“.

On November 10, 2017, the official video of the song was released on the official channel of the “Tiempo de Vals” interpreter.

5

Ruben Blades

Rubén Blades is a renowned salsista originally from El Salvador, San Salvador whom Chayanne, the renowned Puerto Rican singer, invited to record a song for his album titled Simply.

Accepting this invitation, Rubén Blades and Chayanne performed the single “When a love goes away” together.

6

Marco Antonio Soli

“Tour Tres Gigantes” was the tour that Chayanne, Marco Antonio Solís and Marc Anthony did in 2012.

The fact that she became one of the most successful that they have had not only in collaboration but surely individually by combining their talents was something that the attendees will hardly forget.

7

Marc Anthony

In 2012 he shared the stage with Marco Antonio Solis and Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, performing songs by the 3 celebrities, this was one of the most successful tours they have had.

8

Wisin

Juan Luis Morena Luna, better known as Wisin, also had a collaboration with the compatriot because he is also originally from the island of Puerto Rico like Chayanne.

The song they performed together is titled “What have you done to me“This was launched on May 24, 2017, on Chayanne’s official YouTube channel.

9

Yandel

The 44-year-old Puerto Rican also had the opportunity to sing alongside the music star, his full name is Llandel Veguilla Malavé.

In 2014 he performed with Chayanne the song titled “Martians to Mars“This single became a success thanks to the fusion of sounds, surely you recognize this quite moving melody.