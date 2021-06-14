9 Dog-Friendly Vacations for 2021 – Dog-Friendly Vacation Spots

If you missed the memo: We’re traveling again. Bless you, vaccines !! But if you’re one of the 89,241,018 of people who adopted a pup during quarantine, traveling probably seems a little more stressful than it used to. Having a dog is basically like having a child, right? You have to worry about walkers and kennels and baby dog ​​cams when you really just want to unplug from everything. (Actual parents please don’t come for me in the comments.)

Or, could you just take your dog with you !? Yeah, okay, it’s not that easy. Not every hotel allows dogs and not every destination makes sense for them. (I know you don’t want to bring your pup on the NYC Subway system with you.) But there * are * plenty of spots where you and your dog can fully thrive beyond just an outdoorsy hiking trip. Yes, dog massages exist. Yes, it sounds amazing.

Please read on for this tightly curated list of dog-friendly vacations you need to treat * both * of you to ASAP. Don’t forget the doggy sunscreen! PS Yes, all of the hotels featured welcome dogs — and some even come with chic perks.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1 Bend, Oregon, USA

This idyllic spot in central Oregon is so obsessed with dogs that it (allegedly) has the largest per capita dog populations of anywhere in the world, with 49 percent of residents owning a pup. At least according to Bend’s official tourism site. But whether or not they actually hold that title, Bend boasts 40+ dog-friendly restaurants and 13 off-leash areas that your fluffy highness will love. C’mon, they even put together this cute-as-shit little video. Sold yet?

BOOK NOW

2 Key West, Florida, USA

Y’all know it already as the home of key lime pie and the southernmost point in the continental United States, but it also boasts an off-leash beach and possibly the best sunsets in the world. Yes, there’s a pup-friendly bar that’s lit-er-ally called Island Dogs Bar. Just buy the matching Hawaiian shirts, stay by the marina, and lean into the Margaritaville vibes.

BOOK NOW

3 Paris, France

Tell me you’ve never wanted to sit outside at a Parisian cafe wearing a #fashion ‘fit and drinking a latte with your BFF at your feet. I won’t believe you. But beyond the truly extra outdoor dining sitch, the city of love is super dog-friendly and they’re welcomed in most establishments. In fact, if you want to splurge on a chic hotel, the Mandarin Oriental offers up a VIP package including, and most certainly not limited to, a doggy bed, treats, and a full-service menu for their sensitive tummies.

BOOK NOW

4 Napa, California, USA

Surprised to find this bougie spot on the list? Well, even the locals know that the best person to share a glass of pinot with is your dog. (I mean in spirit!) Hit up dog friendly-wineries like Raymond Vineyards, where your fluffer can chill in their very own dog (!) Suite (!), Or V. Sattui Winery, which hosts an annual “Pamper Your Pooch Day “with contests, treats, and photo booths galore.

BOOK NOW

5 Auckland, New Zealand

Take your dog everywhere you go in Lorde’s hometown. Literally. From the many, many beaches to the truly stunning botanic gardens and wharf reserves, they never have to leave your side. Highly recommended that you stay in a picturesque rental on the beach for all #views all the time.

BOOK NOW

6 Bar Harbor, Maine, USA

This small island town right next to Acadia National Park is a must if you like lobstah and the outdoors. There are so many trails for your pup to enjoy AND so many outdoor restaurants on the water for relaxing afterward. If you’re in the mood for some truly iconique lobster rolls, pop by Beal’s Lobster Pier, an island staple. In fact, the Bar Harbor tourism board is out here fully begging you to bring your dog. There’s no excuse!

BOOK NOW

7 The Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

If this’ gram doesn’t convince you to take your dog to the Grand Canyon, then I don’t know what will. While you can’t actually take your furry friend deep down into the canyon, you can hike (and pause for truly epic photos) along the outer rim. After you’re done with the whole natural wonders thing, relax in your dog-friendly glamping tent at Under Canvas Grand Canyon with all the s’mores your heart desires.

BOOK NOW

8 Los Cabos, Mexico

The southernmost tip of the Baja peninsula is known for its stunning resorts, sunsets, and scenery. While you can def be active with your pup and go visit the iconic Arch and many dog-friendly restaurants, I’m pushing for a spa day. If you stay at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, both you and your pup can be treated to massages. Ugh, I want to cry it’s all so cute and luxurious.

BOOK NOW

9 Huntington Beach, California

Fun fact: Huntington Beach is home to the annual Corgi Beach Day. Remember those viral photos of one million and one corgis playing together from a couple of years ago? Ofc you do. The glorious event is back starting in fall 2021 after a brief COVID-hiatus. But there’s so much than just the festival. Take your pup to one of nearly 100 dog-friendly beach restaurants and bars like Wahoo’s (get the fish tacos) and stay at Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort for easy access to the famous Huntington Dog Beach.

BOOK NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below